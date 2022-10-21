Students of SGGS-26, MCM DAV-36 swim to glory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

SGGS College, Sector 26, and MCM DAV College, Sector 36, claimed the overall trophy during the Panjab University Inter-College Swimming Men and Women Championships, respectively.

The Sector 26 college won the overall trophy by scoring 123 points. DAV College, Hoshiarpur, claimed the second position with 46 points and Panjab University campus finished third with 38 points. MCM DAV College won the women’s overall championship by scoring 66 points. Panjab University campus claimed second position with 47 points and GGD SD College, Sector 32, finished third with 30 points.

Meanwhile, in the individual category, Anshav Jindal claimed the gold medal in the men’s 100m butterfly stroke. He set a new meet record by clocking 58:11 seconds. Sameer Sejwal claimed the second position and Paramraj Singh finished third.

In the women’s event, Riya Verma, Nitika and Neha claimed top three positions, respectively. Siddhant Sejwal set new meet record in the men’s 200m backstroke event by clocking 02.16:08s. Anurag claimed second position and Dhruv finished third.

Leeza won the women’s event, followed by Pallavi Sejwal at the second position and Mansi at third. Siddhant set another meet record by clocking 05.03:82s in the men’s 400m individual medley event. Rajat and Paramraj claimed second and third position.

In the men’s 400m freestyle event, Anurag, Siddhant and Nishchey Malik claimed top three positions, respectively. Chahat Arora won the women’s event, followed by Leeza and Pallavi Sejwal at the second and third positions, respectively. SGGS team won the men’s 4x200m relay by setting new meet record at 08.49:96s. Panjab University claimed the second position, while GGDSD College finished third.

GGDSD College, PU campus win softball titles

GGDSD College, Sector 32, and Panjab University campus won the Panjab University Inter-College Softball Tournament in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. In the men’s category, the Sector 32-based college claimed the top spot, while Panjab University campus and DAV College, Sector 10, finished second and third, respectively. In the women’s final, Panjab University Campus, GGDSD College and Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, claimed top three positions, respectively.

Sec 32 college emerges yoga champ

Yoga teams of GGDSD College, Sector 32, claimed top position in the Panjab University Inter-College Yoga Tournament for Men and Women, which concluded at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, on Thursday. The hosts Sector 11 college claimed the second position and Gopi Chand Arya Mahila College, Abohar, finished third. In the individual category, Simran, Kajal and Monu claimed top three positions, respectively. In the men’s category, the Sector 32 team, Sector 11 team and DAV College, Abohar, claimed top three positions, respectively. Dev claimed the top spot, followed by Ankit at second and Ishwar at third.