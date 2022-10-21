 Students of SGGS-26, MCM DAV-36 swim to glory : The Tribune India

Inter-college c’ships

Students of SGGS-26, MCM DAV-36 swim to glory



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

SGGS College, Sector 26, and MCM DAV College, Sector 36, claimed the overall trophy during the Panjab University Inter-College Swimming Men and Women Championships, respectively.

The Sector 26 college won the overall trophy by scoring 123 points. DAV College, Hoshiarpur, claimed the second position with 46 points and Panjab University campus finished third with 38 points. MCM DAV College won the women’s overall championship by scoring 66 points. Panjab University campus claimed second position with 47 points and GGD SD College, Sector 32, finished third with 30 points.

Meanwhile, in the individual category, Anshav Jindal claimed the gold medal in the men’s 100m butterfly stroke. He set a new meet record by clocking 58:11 seconds. Sameer Sejwal claimed the second position and Paramraj Singh finished third.

In the women’s event, Riya Verma, Nitika and Neha claimed top three positions, respectively. Siddhant Sejwal set new meet record in the men’s 200m backstroke event by clocking 02.16:08s. Anurag claimed second position and Dhruv finished third.

Leeza won the women’s event, followed by Pallavi Sejwal at the second position and Mansi at third. Siddhant set another meet record by clocking 05.03:82s in the men’s 400m individual medley event. Rajat and Paramraj claimed second and third position.

In the men’s 400m freestyle event, Anurag, Siddhant and Nishchey Malik claimed top three positions, respectively. Chahat Arora won the women’s event, followed by Leeza and Pallavi Sejwal at the second and third positions, respectively. SGGS team won the men’s 4x200m relay by setting new meet record at 08.49:96s. Panjab University claimed the second position, while GGDSD College finished third.

GGDSD College, PU campus win softball titles

GGDSD College, Sector 32, and Panjab University campus won the Panjab University Inter-College Softball Tournament in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. In the men’s category, the Sector 32-based college claimed the top spot, while Panjab University campus and DAV College, Sector 10, finished second and third, respectively. In the women’s final, Panjab University Campus, GGDSD College and Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, claimed top three positions, respectively.

Sec 32 college emerges yoga champ

Yoga teams of GGDSD College, Sector 32, claimed top position in the Panjab University Inter-College Yoga Tournament for Men and Women, which concluded at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, on Thursday. The hosts Sector 11 college claimed the second position and Gopi Chand Arya Mahila College, Abohar, finished third. In the individual category, Simran, Kajal and Monu claimed top three positions, respectively. In the men’s category, the Sector 32 team, Sector 11 team and DAV College, Abohar, claimed top three positions, respectively. Dev claimed the top spot, followed by Ankit at second and Ishwar at third.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Romantic pictures of Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Amir Khan and wife Mahreen go viral, fans say 'How can someone be so mesmerisingly contagious'

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh restaurant told to pay Rs 30,000 for broken tooth

3
Diaspora

Video: Indians dancing like ‘desi rockstars’ on Punjabi song block New York road for wedding procession, video goes viral, netizens say ‘money power’

4
Chandigarh

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

5
World

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

6
Punjab

On his birthday, jailed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu taken to hospital for check-up

7
Nation

'Muslims don't worship Goddess Lakshmi, are they not...': Bihar BJP MLA sparks controversy

8
Haryana

‘Straight trees are always cut first’: Haryana cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka over appointment of his batchmates as secretaries

9
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

10
Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products
Punjab

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Top News

Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts

Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts

PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...

45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns

45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns

Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...

Mann writes to Guv, alleges interference

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference

Justifies appointment of PAU VC

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Minister Harjot Singh Bains inspects Amritsar jail, seizes 8 cellphones

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Drug case: NIA raids at 2 locations in Tarn Taran

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

On run for 19 yrs, PO in police net

City witnesses 506 dengue cases, 2nd highest since 2018

Mosquitofish released in Butterfly Park pond

Illegal vendors sit pretty at Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Fewer farm fire cases in Doaba

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Drug smuggler arrested, 2-kg heroin seized

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

PAU Vice-Chancellor appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal’s appointment citing University Act 1970

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

Ministers, MLAs attend sports event at Punjabi University

Chaos as speeding car rams into multiple vehicles near Patiala's Leela Bhawan

Punjab records 2,721 farm fires, least in 2 years

Navjot Sidhu taken to Rajindra Hospital for check-up