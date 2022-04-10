Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 9

Tanda Karor village in Kharar Tehsil of Mohali district is 20 km away from the City Beautiful, but when it comes to amenities, the hamlet appears to be ages behind.

There is no proper road and for approaching the village one has to trudge through three rivulets, which remain filled with water.

Jasvir Singh, a resident of Tanda Karor village, said during the rainy season they, especially schoolchildren, had to wait for hours to cross these rivulets. One could cross rivulets only when the water receded, he added.

The village panchayat had written to the authorities for constructing bridges several times, but nothing had been done so far, he said. “Also, there is no bus service or other mode of public transport in this area, which has 12 villages. As there is no hospital or dispensary residents have to visit community health centre in Nayagaon, which is 17 km away from their villages,” he added.

Surinder Singh, another village resident, said they had to depend on people, who owned cars or tractors, to take seriously ill patients to hospitals in Mohali or Chandigarh. He said the power breakdown in the summer season also made things worse for them in severe heat conditions. There was two to three hour power cut in the village every day, he added.

“As Tanda Karor is adjoining the hilly area there is always danger of wild animals like leopards coming down and killing or wounding livestock,” he said.

“We have to return to our houses during evening hours as there is danger of being attacked by leopards and other wild animals,” he added.

Tanda Karor village sarpanch Balwinder Kaur said they had written to the government for constructing bridges over the rivulets, but no ruling dispensation during the past two decades had taken any step in this regard.

In the absence of any health facility in the area they had to visit either community health centre at Nayagaon or cross over to Pinjore for treatment, she added.

When asked about her views about the Mohalla Clinic announced by the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann she said, “It is too early to comment on this as the government has just taken over the reign of the state a month ago. However, residents of the area are hopeful of getting the basic medical facility in the village.”