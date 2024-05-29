Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, May 28
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has appealed to the residents of the city to vote for a third term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the Mahila Shakti Samman rally at Dassehra Ground, Ram Darbar, this evening, she said: “Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai.”
In her 30-minute address, she highlighted the national schemes, which have benefited people, especially women. The Union minister said two injections of Covid vaccine cost Rs 1,200 and facilities provided to each family about Rs 6,000. But Modji provided these to people free of cost. Congress men too got the vaccine but later spoke ill of Modiji.
“If there had been the Congress rule in such difficult times, there would have been a vaccine scam. They would have also not given ration to people free of cost,” she said.
Smriti Irani also said certain Congress leaders conveniently sought medical treatment abroad even for mild illnesses, which shows their detachment from the realities faced by ordinary citizens. “Some may even plan leisure trips to Thailand post June 4, as they will lose the election,” she said, poking fun at the Opposition leaders.
Referring to the schemes of the BJP government, the Union minister said poor and needy people were getting free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh in 27,000 hospitals of the country under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
She asked the gathering, which mostly comprised women, “How many are happy with the construction of Ram Mandir? Had Modi not come to power, the Ram Mandir would not have been built. Become protectors of democracy like Bhagwan Hanuman ji and set the Congress’ Lanka ablaze.”
“There is no confusion within the Congress when it comes to looting the country’s exchequer. There’s no ambiguity within their ranks while undermining India’s integrity and values, nor when they choose to decline invitations such as the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. However, when it comes to prioritising the welfare of the people, confusion suddenly reigns supreme within the Congress ranks,” added Irani.
Taking a dig at Congress leaders, making a special mention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’a rally in Sector 27, the minister said, “There was competition among Congress leaders just to get photographs clicked. Now, the people of Chandigarh can imagine what the leaders of the party, whose leaders are fighting to get photographed, will think about the people of the country and the poor.”
