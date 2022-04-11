Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 10

Three youths fired three gunshots, injuring a 37-year-old man, at the busy Phase 5 market late this evening.

The victim, Harvinder Singh.

The victim, Ropar resident Harvinder Singh, sustained injuries in the stomach and a leg. He was rushed to the nearby Cheema Hospital from where he was referred to the PGI. After firing at the victim, the youths fled in his white car.

The victim and his family, including wife and children, had gone to the market for having a dinner at an eatery. He came downstairs while talking over the phone when he had an altercation with two youths. The police said they were probing whether the suspects knew the victim or not. —