Three held for vandalising car

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A group of armed assailants entered a house at Ram Darbar and vandalised a car parked there. Three of them have been arrested. A woman alleged that Sahil, Binni, Vansh, Ashish, Rohit, Pinku, Dipu, Chirag, Uday, Tiger, Ashu, Sonu, Mohit and others forcibly entered her house and threatened her. They also vandalised her car on the night intervening March 31 and April 1. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station. During investigation, Binny, Mohit and Tushar, all of Ram Darbar Phase-I, were arrested. TNS

LS poll: June 1 public holiday

Chandigarh: The UT Administration has declared June 1 (Saturday) as a public holiday for LS election in the city. This declaration extends to all offices, boards, corporations and institutions under the Administration. This holiday will be observed as a paid leave in industrial shops and commercial establishments, as well as for daily wage employees. TNS

Sherjung Singh rides to glory

Mohali: Sherjung Singh won the first place in the ‘Endurance Race’ for horses organised by the Stable (Chandigarh), Tabela (Siswan) and the Cavalry Ranch (Zirakpur) at Sheeshmahal Gurdwara in Siswan, a press release said here on Monday. Sehraab Hussain and Dinesh Pal Singh were second and third, respectively, among the total 35 riders. TNS

City yoga team bag laurels

Chandigarh: The local yogasana team performed well in the 4th Senior Men’s National Yogasana Sports Championship at Dingigul (Tamil Nadu). The pair of Dev and Abhay won gold medal in the rhythmic yogasana (18-28 years), while Abhey and Dalip won bronze in the artistic yogasana pair. The artistic group team claimed eighth position, while Dev got sixth position in the singles artistic event. Under coach Parbhakar, the team bagged overall third position. Dr MK Virmani, adviser, Dr Mahender Singh, Principal, Government College of Yoga Education & Health, and other officials congratulated the local team. TNS

Local paddlers bag gold medal

Chandigarh: Rachit Chopra and Tamanna Saini, while representing RSB Chandigarh, won gold medal in the mixed doubles event of the All India Civil Service Table Tennis Championship at Gandhinagar. The local duo was trailing 2-0, but bounced back in time to defeat the host team 3-2. Tamanna also bagged doubles gold medal. Abhinav Belwal and Ankush Kapoor won men’s doubles bronze medal. TNS

Basketball trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Basketball Association will organise trials to select local U-19 teams on April 4 (3.30 pm) at New Public School, Sector 18. Players born on or after January 1, 2006, will be eligible to participate in the trials (boys and girls). After the completion of a training camp, teams will be selected to represent the city in the 74th Junior National Basketball Championship at Indore from May 8 to 14. TNS

Himanshu, Tubar named captains

Chandigarh: Himanshu Sekhar and Tuba Sehar have been named captains of local men and women teams, respectively, for the 51st Senior National Carrom Championship to be held in Gwalior from April 6 to 10. The championship will be organised by the All India Carrom Federation in association with the State Carrom Association of Madhya Pradesh. Squad (men): Himanshu Shekhar (captain), Gopal Kakkar, Paras Arora, Amandeep Batra and Deepak. Tuba Sehar (captain), Vaidhavi Mamgain, Sangini Mamgain and Manisha will represent the women’s team. Dewan Singh Aithani and Anup Gupta have been appointed as managers.

