Top seed Ishaque beats Aditya

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Top seed Ishaque Eqbal of West Bengal defeated Haryana’s Aditya Nandal in straight sets (6-0, 6-2) in a men’s main draw match during the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship, today.

Second seed Punjab’s Dalwinder Singh also overpowered Hemant Kumar (6-2, 6-0), whereas Haryana’s Amit Bazad defeated Ankit Rao (6-2, 6-4) and Dhananjay Singh ousted Ojus Dabas (7-5, 6-2). Chandril Sood also marched ahead by defeating Haryana’s Yogee Panwar (6-2, 6-0) and Chandigarh’s Neeraj Yashpaul outplayed Haryana’s Rohan Mittal (6-3, 6-3). Shubham Malhotra defeated Rajeshwar Patlolla Reddy (6-4, 6-0), while Haryana’s Anuj Malik ended the challenge of local player Aryan Thakur by registering a (6-4, 6-3) win. Maan Kesarwani of Uttar Pradesh overpowered Haryana’s Gajendra Singh (6-4, 6-4).

In the men’s doubles event, Chandril Sood and Lakshit Sood outplayed Shubham Malhotra and Rhythm Malhotra (7-6(1), 6-2). Aditya Nandal and Nitin Jaipal Singh easily faced a tough resistance from Gajender Singh and Rishone Deshwal before logging a (6-4, 5-7, 10-3) win. Parth Aggarwal and Eqbal ousted Eklavya Singh and Amit Bazad (6-2, 6-3), while Udit Kamboj and Richy Chaudhary defeated Darsh Sangavat and Trushang Vyas (6-0, 6-3).

