Tradition of martyrdom runs deep in Congress, not in BJP: Tewari

Chandigarh, May 16

INDIA bloc candidate for Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Manish Tewari today said unlike the BJP, which only talks about nationalism with its characteristic ‘jumlebazi’, the Congress and its leaders have a tradition of sacrificing their lives for the nation.

When reporters told him that BJP leaders were claiming India had emerged stronger under their government, Tewari retorted: “Yes verbally, but not practically as it had weakened actually.” He was referring to “China still occupying India’s land and the BJP leadership being timidly quiet”.

He said it was during the Congress rule under Indira Gandhi that India divided Pakistan into two parts and created a new country, Bangladesh. He said Ms Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.

Tewari, whose father Prof Vishwanath Tewari was also shot dead by Punjab militants, challenged the BJP leadership to quote one single example where their leaders have sacrificed their lives for the nation or made the country proud.

“Shouting slogans like Bharatmata Ki Jai from a safe distance and making it actually happen are two different things,” he said. “The Congress believes in actually making Bharatmata victorious as it did in 1971.” He said it was the Congress that won freedom for the country and then integrated over 500 princely states into one nation.

Reiterates guarantees

During his ‘padyatra’ in the Motor Market, Tewari reiterated his party’s guarantees aimed at public welfare. He said the free ration given to poor families will be doubled once the INDIA forms government after June 4.

Tewari also referred to the ‘pehli naukri pakki’ guarantee under which every fresh graduate and a diploma holder will get a guaranteed apprenticeship for one year with an assured income of Rs 1 lakh for that period.

He said, unlike the BJP’s “jumlebazi” (fake promises), the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka had already fulfilled the promises made to people within days of taking over. Same will happen at the Centre once the INDIA government assumes office after June 4.

