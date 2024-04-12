 Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Constructing a flyover at Tribune Chowk goes against the fundamental principles of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, which emphasises preserving the city’s heritage and unobstructed cityscape, say experts.

It’s crucial for the UT Administration to explore alternative solutions to ease traffic congestion without compromising the city’s aesthetics, they added.

According to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, overbridges or flyovers are not recommended to be constructed in the city due to heritage considerations.

The UT Administration had proposed a 1.6 km flyover from near the GMCH-32 roundabout up to the railway overbridge on the Dakshin Marg after passing over the Tribune Chowk. The then Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 184 crore project in March 2019. Later, the lowest bidder M/s DRAIPL-DMR (JV) had submitted a bid for Rs 137.40 crore and letter of acceptance had been issued to the lowest bidder. It was proposed as a solution to the traffic congestion at the stretch of Tribune Chowk.

On a petition filed by the Run Club, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the move of the UT Administration to cut nearly 700 trees on both sides of the Dakshin Marg and the Purv Marg for the construction of the proposed flyover at the Tribune Chowk, along with the construction process.

The proposed flyover represents a departure from Chandigarh’s original planning concept and ethos. It threatens to disrupt the city’s architectural integrity and cultural heritage. Urban development initiatives should align with the principles laid out in the Chandigarh Master Plan to ensure harmonious growth, said a resident of Sector 48, who retired from the Department of Town Planning in Haryana.

It’s crucial to pay heed to community feedback and explore alternative proposals that address traffic congestion while preserving Chandigarh’s unique character, he added.

Decongesting Tribune Chowk requires a comprehensive, sustainable mobility plan that considers long-term traffic management strategies. Alternative options such as diverting heavy traffic to other routes or constructing underpasses need serious consideration. It’s essential to prioritise solutions that align with the city’s Master Plan and promote sustainable urban mobility, suggested a traffic expert.

He further stated that various departments of the UT Administration should deliberate on finding out the most suitable, viable, convenient plan in sync with the Master Plan to not only decongest Tribune Chowk but also all roads and junctions, which see snarl-ups during peak hours with the traffic increasing every day.

Following the High Court’s directions, the Administration had held public hearing on December 23, 2019, in which seven persons had made alternative proposals to be deliberated on by experts. Later, the Administration had rejected all these shortlisted alternative proposals.

A departure from city’s original planning

  • According to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, overbridges or flyovers are not recommended due to heritage considerations
  • The proposed flyover represents a departure from Chandigarh’s original planning concept and ethos
  • It threatens to disrupt the city’s architectural integrity and cultural heritage
  • It’s crucial to pay heed to community feedback and explore alternative proposals
  • Decongesting Tribune Chowk requires a sustainable mobility plan that considers long-term traffic management strategies

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

2
Haryana

Principal among 3 arrested after 6 schoolchildren killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

3
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

4
Health

Male menopause exists? Here are the symptoms that are largely ignored

5
Lok Sabha Elections Explainer

Lok Sabha 2024: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu and ‘who’s that’ Aannamalai

6
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

7
Trending

Terrified that world 'would end with eclipse', US astrology influencer stabs boyfriend in heart; kills baby, then dies by crashing car into tree

8
World

Nijjar killing: ‘We have stood up for Canadians’, PM Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel

9
Himachal

‘This isn’t your ancestors’ estate, can’t threaten me’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya

10
India

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June

6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...

Trudeau rakes up Nijjar killing at hearing on poll interference

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference

Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

‘Matter of grave concern’: SC on misuse of social media to distort proceedings

‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings

Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

2 arrested with illegal weapons

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Rain likely from tomorrow in Chandigarh tricity

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary

No prayers on roads after talks between L-G, Imams

People will give befitting reply to BJP: Atishi

Sachdeva injured in protest against AAP

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM

Jalandhar: Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Kapurthala: DC directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Highest attendance, questions mark MP Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi varsity, Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched woman’s gold earrings in police net