Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Constructing a flyover at Tribune Chowk goes against the fundamental principles of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, which emphasises preserving the city’s heritage and unobstructed cityscape, say experts.

It’s crucial for the UT Administration to explore alternative solutions to ease traffic congestion without compromising the city’s aesthetics, they added.

According to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, overbridges or flyovers are not recommended to be constructed in the city due to heritage considerations.

The UT Administration had proposed a 1.6 km flyover from near the GMCH-32 roundabout up to the railway overbridge on the Dakshin Marg after passing over the Tribune Chowk. The then Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 184 crore project in March 2019. Later, the lowest bidder M/s DRAIPL-DMR (JV) had submitted a bid for Rs 137.40 crore and letter of acceptance had been issued to the lowest bidder. It was proposed as a solution to the traffic congestion at the stretch of Tribune Chowk.

On a petition filed by the Run Club, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the move of the UT Administration to cut nearly 700 trees on both sides of the Dakshin Marg and the Purv Marg for the construction of the proposed flyover at the Tribune Chowk, along with the construction process.

The proposed flyover represents a departure from Chandigarh’s original planning concept and ethos. It threatens to disrupt the city’s architectural integrity and cultural heritage. Urban development initiatives should align with the principles laid out in the Chandigarh Master Plan to ensure harmonious growth, said a resident of Sector 48, who retired from the Department of Town Planning in Haryana.

It’s crucial to pay heed to community feedback and explore alternative proposals that address traffic congestion while preserving Chandigarh’s unique character, he added.

Decongesting Tribune Chowk requires a comprehensive, sustainable mobility plan that considers long-term traffic management strategies. Alternative options such as diverting heavy traffic to other routes or constructing underpasses need serious consideration. It’s essential to prioritise solutions that align with the city’s Master Plan and promote sustainable urban mobility, suggested a traffic expert.

He further stated that various departments of the UT Administration should deliberate on finding out the most suitable, viable, convenient plan in sync with the Master Plan to not only decongest Tribune Chowk but also all roads and junctions, which see snarl-ups during peak hours with the traffic increasing every day.

Following the High Court’s directions, the Administration had held public hearing on December 23, 2019, in which seven persons had made alternative proposals to be deliberated on by experts. Later, the Administration had rejected all these shortlisted alternative proposals.

A departure from city’s original planning

According to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, overbridges or flyovers are not recommended due to heritage considerations

The proposed flyover represents a departure from Chandigarh’s original planning concept and ethos

It threatens to disrupt the city’s architectural integrity and cultural heritage

It’s crucial to pay heed to community feedback and explore alternative proposals

Decongesting Tribune Chowk requires a sustainable mobility plan that considers long-term traffic management strategies

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.