Twin shooting gold for Vidushi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

NCC cadet Vidushi Rawat has won two gold medals in the 32nd All-India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship held in Mahu (Madhya Pradesh).

Vidushi bagged medals in the 50m prone rifle shooting event, while competing in both the junior and senior categories.

Shooters from across the country participated in this competition. The championship is organised annually by the National Rifle Association of India.

