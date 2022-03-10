Two snatchers held, 7 mobiles recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Two youths, who lost their jobs as parking attendants and took to crime, have been arrested by the local police for snatching incidents reported from the city.

Seven mobile phones have been recovered from them. The police said the suspects had snatched mobile phones from pedestrians in the city while riding a black scooter.

In a recent incident, scooter-borne miscreants had snatched a mobile phone from Sanjay Mohan near Elante Mall on March 8. The police had registered a case.

During the investigation, a team, led by Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO of the Industrial Area police station, nabbed the suspects, identified as Mohammad Ashfaq (22), a resident of AKS Colony, Zirakpur, and Akash (23), a resident of Mani Majra. They were arrested from Daria village today. The police recovered the mobile phone snatched from Sanjay.The police said another mobile phone, which was snatched by the suspects from a e-rickshaw driver in the Industrial Area, Phase I, on March 2, was also recovered.

During further interrogation, five more mobile phones were recovered from the suspects. The black scooter used in the crime was also impounded by the police. The police said earlier both suspects were working as parking attendants at a paid parking in Sector 26. However, during the pandemic, they lost their job. “To fulfil their needs, the suspects started committing snatchings,” said a police official.

Dhanas resident targeted

In yet another snatching incident, an unknown person snatched a mobile phone from Arjun Rai, a resident of Dhanas. The incident was reported from near the road separating Sector 25 and 38.