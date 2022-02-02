Two thieves held

Mohali, February 1
The police have nabbed two suspects allegedly involved in at least five theft incidents in the Kharar area and recovered six pairs of gold earrings, a fake motorcycle number plate and a sharp weapon from them.
The suspects have been identified as Varinder Singh, alias Bhindi, and Paviterpreet Singh, alias Preeti, both residents of Mehadpur village near Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The duo was nabbed at a special naka on Badala Road near the Anaj Mandi gate on January 30. A case under Sections 379-B(2), 473, 454, 380 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them at the Kharar City police station.
The duo had committed thefts near Reliance, Mandi Kharar, in April, Park Silver City in August and Dhobia Wala Mohalla and Swaraj Nagar in June and August last year.
