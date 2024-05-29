Two years on, GMSH-16 doctor booked by Chandigarh Police for negligence

Chandigarh, May 28
Almost two and a half years after a man died at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, the UT police have registered a case against a doctor. According to the police, a woman resident of Sector 35 had alleged that her husband Sourav Gautam visited the hospital on November 21, 2021.
He was not provided the required medical assistance by Dr Gurnam, Emergency Medical Officer (EMO), and other hospital staff at the Emergency, she alleged.
The police investigated the matter, sought a legal opinion and finally registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Sector 17 police station.
