 UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

City BJP chief Malhotra reviews preparations for Maloya rally

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

Shashi Shankar Tiwari (middle), president of Purvanchal Vikas Mahasangh (Tricity), and others make people aware of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally in the city on May 20. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 16

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath will be addressing a rally in Maloya on May 20. The BJP hopes the firebrand leader would help the party woo a sizable population of UP natives residing here.

The party is expecting a gathering of 15,000 people at CM Yogi’s rally, which will begin at 11 am.

Around 5 lakh people from UP and Bihar live in the city. Of them, around 2.75 lakh are voters, most of whom reside in various colonies and villages.

As of now, there are a total of 6,59,805 voters in the city.

Leaders of the BJP said given CM Yogi’s popularity, workers had been demanding that the rally be held in some urban area. However, since a large number of natives of UP and Bihar live in colonies and villages, the rally has been planned for Maloya.

In the last MC elections held in December 2021, the UP CM had addressed a rally in Mauli Jagran, which also has a sizable migrant population.

“Yogi is known as a ‘delivery leader.’ He is one of the top administrators in the world. His popularity will help us woo a large number of voters here,” feels city unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, who held a meeting in the evening to review preparations for the rally.

President of BJP’s Purvanchal Prakoshth Gopal Pappu Shukla said, “He is very popular in our area. Wherever he goes for campaigning, people love to make his videos and share these on the social media. I have received 200 phone calls from people requesting either to have Yogi’s rally on Sunday or in the evening so that they can listen to their leader.

“He connects with people because he boldly speaks on Hindutva and sanatan dharam. He has always helped people in need. Most people may not be able to tell who is the CM of Assam or Kerala, but they know well who is the Chief Minister of UP,” says Shukla.

He said be it Sectors 55, 56, Kajheri, Dhanas, Maloya, Palsora, Dadu Majra, Faidan, Jagatpura, Burail, Khuda Lahora, Kaimbwala, Kishangarh, Mani Majra, Mauli Jagran, Hallo Majra, Ram Darbar, Behlana or any other village or colony of UT, people from other states residing here constitute a large part of population.

According to the 2019 Census Migration Report, 1.83 lakh migrants from UP (17.36%) — the highest number of people from another state — resides in the city. The number of those from Punjab is 1.43 lakh (13.58%). Similarly, 88,386 persons (8.37%) living here are from Haryana, 60,465 (5.73%) from Himachal Pradesh and 53,756 (5.09%) from Bihar. The report was based on the 2011 census.

2019 Census Migration Report

According to the 2019 Census Migration Report, 1.83 lakh migrants from UP (17.36%) — the highest number of people from another state — resides in the city. The number of those from Punjab is 1.43 lakh (13.58%). Similarly, 88,386 persons (8.37%) living here are from Haryana, 60,465 (5.73%) from Himachal Pradesh and 53,756 (5.09%) from Bihar. The report was based on the 2011 census.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

2
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

3
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

4
Delhi

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

5
Himachal

Woman's body found stuffed in bag outside hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

6
Punjab

Expelled Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Kahlon joins BJP

7
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

8
Business

SBI raises fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 bps

9
India

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

10
India

Former NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta gets ‘Z-plus’ security

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

‘Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants’

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Parched in Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers

Parched in Haryana's Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers


Cities

View All

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Sandhu carries on campaign

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

DEO warns candidates against seeking votes in name of religion

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners

BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Chaudhary

After Chandigarh, where will Tewari go in 2029? asks Tandon

Tradition of martyrdom runs deep in Congress, not in BJP: Tewari

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Excitement across refugee camp as 5 of family get Indian citizenship

BJP: ‘Anti-women’ face of AAP stands exposed

INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

Students face the heat as NTA conducts CUET (UG)

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Bike mechanic ends life

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies