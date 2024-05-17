UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 16

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath will be addressing a rally in Maloya on May 20. The BJP hopes the firebrand leader would help the party woo a sizable population of UP natives residing here.

The party is expecting a gathering of 15,000 people at CM Yogi’s rally, which will begin at 11 am.

Around 5 lakh people from UP and Bihar live in the city. Of them, around 2.75 lakh are voters, most of whom reside in various colonies and villages.

As of now, there are a total of 6,59,805 voters in the city.

Leaders of the BJP said given CM Yogi’s popularity, workers had been demanding that the rally be held in some urban area. However, since a large number of natives of UP and Bihar live in colonies and villages, the rally has been planned for Maloya.

In the last MC elections held in December 2021, the UP CM had addressed a rally in Mauli Jagran, which also has a sizable migrant population.

“Yogi is known as a ‘delivery leader.’ He is one of the top administrators in the world. His popularity will help us woo a large number of voters here,” feels city unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, who held a meeting in the evening to review preparations for the rally.

President of BJP’s Purvanchal Prakoshth Gopal Pappu Shukla said, “He is very popular in our area. Wherever he goes for campaigning, people love to make his videos and share these on the social media. I have received 200 phone calls from people requesting either to have Yogi’s rally on Sunday or in the evening so that they can listen to their leader.

“He connects with people because he boldly speaks on Hindutva and sanatan dharam. He has always helped people in need. Most people may not be able to tell who is the CM of Assam or Kerala, but they know well who is the Chief Minister of UP,” says Shukla.

He said be it Sectors 55, 56, Kajheri, Dhanas, Maloya, Palsora, Dadu Majra, Faidan, Jagatpura, Burail, Khuda Lahora, Kaimbwala, Kishangarh, Mani Majra, Mauli Jagran, Hallo Majra, Ram Darbar, Behlana or any other village or colony of UT, people from other states residing here constitute a large part of population.

According to the 2019 Census Migration Report, 1.83 lakh migrants from UP (17.36%) — the highest number of people from another state — resides in the city. The number of those from Punjab is 1.43 lakh (13.58%). Similarly, 88,386 persons (8.37%) living here are from Haryana, 60,465 (5.73%) from Himachal Pradesh and 53,756 (5.09%) from Bihar. The report was based on the 2011 census.

