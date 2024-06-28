Panchkula: UP’s Gulveer bags 5000m gold in inter-state athletics championship

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 27

Asian Games bronze medalist Gulveer Singh of Uttar Pradesh clocked 13:34.67s in the men’s 5000m event to improve his meet record of 13:43.23s, set last year in Bhubaneswar, on the opening day of the 63rd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here.

An athlete in action during long jump competition at the 63rd National Inter-state Senior Athletics Championship 2024 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Thursday. Nitin Mittal

Gulveer bagged the gold medal, followed by Sunil Dawar (14:02.75s) of Madhya Pradesh in second position and Haryana’s Gagan Singh in third with (14:05.66s).

Meanwhile, Haryana’s Kiran Pahal claimed the ticket to Paris Olympics in the women’s individual 400m event. She clocked 50.92 seconds to better the Paris Olympic Games qualification time of 50.95s. She is the first Indian female quarter miler to have qualified for the Olympic Games after a gap of eight years since Nirmal Sheoran (Haryana) qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games.

Subha V of Tamil Nadu won the first semis with a time of 53.08s, while Deepanshi of Haryana won the third semis with a time of 52.12s.The men’s 400m final will also be a mouth-watering contest as all top 400m runners advanced to the medal round. Muhammed Anas of Kerala was the fastest in the semis with a time of 45.76 seconds.

Results: Women

5,000m: Ankita (Uttarakhand) 16:10.37s, Seema (Himachal Pradesh) 16:12.27s, Sanjivani Jadhav (Maharashtra) 16.32.35s.

Hammer throw: Manju Bala (Rajasthan) 63.66m, Harshita Sherawat (Delhi) 62.20m, Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 61.57m.

