Vishakha fashions Saupin's basketball U-14 title victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Vishakha scored five points as Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeated St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, 10-6 to win the girls’ U-14 title on the concluding day of the St Xavier’s Basketball Trophy.

Vanshika (2 points) was the top scorer for the host team. Vishakha was named most valuable player of the tournament, while Vanshika was awarded the hustle award.

In the boys’ U-16 category, Doon International School, Mohali, recorded a 38-19 win over Saupin’s School to win the title. Sehaj scored 15 points for the winning side, while Apaar Sood netted the maximum of eight points for the Sector 32 team to remain the best performer for the side. Sehaj was named the most valuable player, while Bhawin Chhatwani was given the hustle award.

Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas congratulated the winners and awarded the teams.