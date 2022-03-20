Volleyball Championship : Sector 42 Sports Complex log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Spikers of the Sector 42 Sports Complex recorded (25-16, 26-24, 27-25) win against Star Club, Sector 46, to move ahead in the girls’ category in the ongoing State Volleyball Championship for Nirmal Milkha Singh Trophy at the Sector 7 Sports Complex here today. Tejinder Kaur was adjudged the Player of the Match as she grabbed maximum points in the team’s win.

Sector 7 Sports Complex, meanwhile, recorded (25-17, 25-19) win over DAV College, Sector 10, in the boys’ category match. Rohit claimed maximum points for the winning team. Star Club logged (25-4, 25-5) win over Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, with the help of Aman, who gathered 10 points for the winning team.

Trials today

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Volleyball Association announced to conduct trials from 6 pm on March 20 to select the local youth team at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. The selected team will participate in the 23rd Youth National Volleyball Championship at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, from April11 to 16. Players born on or after January 1, 2001, will be eligible to participate in the trials.