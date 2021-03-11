Wear mask, says Mohali admn

Mohali, April 22
In view of an increase in Covid cases, the district administration today issued new directions regarding wearing of masks.
District Magistrate Amit Talwar issued the directions using powers vested in him under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
As per the instructions, it is advisable to wear a mask in crowded places and also in closed places such as public transport, cinema halls, shopping malls, department stores, classrooms, office rooms and during indoor gatherings. Orders have been issued to ensure that masks are worn at all these places.
Besides, all departments have been asked to follow social distancing to check the spread of Covid. The Deputy Commissioner said in case of a violation of the orders, criminal proceedings would be initiated under provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the IPC. —
