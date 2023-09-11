Will demand national animal status for cow: Satya Pal Jain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh September 10

Former BJP MP from Chandigarh and Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain has said that he will raise the demand for declaring cow as the national animal with the Central Government.

Jain was addressing a gathering at the seven-day “Gau Katha” organised by Sant Gopalmaniji at Kaimbwala village yesterday evening as the chief guest.

Sant Gopalmaniji said that two legislative assemblies of the country, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, had already passed resolutions and sent it to the Central Government to declare cow as the National Animal.

He further saidthat a huge rally was also being organised in Delhi in this regard on November 23.

Meanwhile, Jain appreciated the work done by Saint Gopalmani ji in this regard.

