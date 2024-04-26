Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

Chandigarh, April 25
BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today said once elected, he will resolve the issues being faced by traders, industrialists and Chandigarh housing board dwellers.
Tandon was addressing a gathering at Sector 17, and met with local traders, market association, and RWA members, as well as Grain Market Assn members, to discuss their concerns and the city’s future. Traders Kamljeet Singh Panchhi and Charanjiv Singh said that they were confident that he would address and resolve these issues promptly.
Later in another event, Valmiki Samaj lent its support to him expressing gratitude for various welfare schemes Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched in the past 10 years.
Tandon said the city needs an MP who is available for his people round-the-clock and his constituency people can easily meet him. Tandon also addressed public meetings in Sectors 44 and 45. He highlighted development works such as cycle tracks, Air Force Museum, Bird Park and 9% increase in green cover.
