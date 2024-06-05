Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh, June 4

After winning the election, Congress candidate Manish Tewari said he would take his rival Sanjay Tandon along to make the City Beautiful more beautiful.

“There is no bitterness against my rival Sanjay Tandon. He fought a good election. I hope by cooperating with each other, we will make the City Beautiful more beautiful,” he told reporters after coming out of the counting centre in Sector 26.

He talked highly of the INDIA bloc alliance in Chandigarh. “I thank a lot to all workers of INDIA, who worked hard for 45 days day and night. Due to their hard work and consistent efforts, the victory could be made possible,” said Tewari.

“The INDIA bloc workers worked on ground and my victory is a testament to that,” he said. Tewari especially thanked party president HS Lucky, senior AAP leader Chandermukhi Sharma, AAP co-incharge SS Ahluwalia, leaders of the Samajwadi Party, Left and the RJD.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress