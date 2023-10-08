Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 7

Work of about Rs 90-crore tertiary treated water supply project will be allotted this month with four companies showing interest in it.

Having found only single bidder for the previous tender, the Municipal Corporation had floated a fresh tender with changes in some norms. Four firms submitted bids that were opened on Thursday. “We are doing a technical evaluation. Following that, financial bids will be opened. The firm making the lowest financial bid will be awarded the work this month,” said an MC official.

The plan Nearly Rs 90 crore was approved for the project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme last year. The utilisation of treated water will be increased from the present 10 mgd (million gallons per day) to 20 mgd.

The treated water supply will be extended to industrial areas, villages and many southern sectors. The work will start from Industrial Area. The entire project will be completed in one and a half years.

“The water can be used for any purpose other than drinking. It can be used for washing lawns, cars or for other industrial needs. It will not only help save on drinking water but also cost less,” said the official.

All 1,800 parks of the city will be irrigated under the treated water project. At present, about 680 parks and green belts are being irrigated with this water. The remaining 1,120 parks will also be covered under the project.

At present, 10 mgd of treated water is being used to maintain parks, green belts and fountains. Besides, about 5,000 treated water connections have been given to households with an area of 1 kanal and above, institutions, schools, etc.

The project also involves the modernisation of the entire tertiary treated water supply system.