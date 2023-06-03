Youth held for bicycle theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested by the Chandigarh police for stealing a bicycle from Mani Majra. The accused is a habitual criminal and has been involved in more than 10 cases of theft and burglary in the tricity. A team, led by Inspector Neeraj Sarna, Mani Majra SHO, nabbed the accused, Kumar Singh of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. Puneet Anand had reported that his son’s bicycle was stolen from outside his house. The stolen bicycle was recovered from the accused. He was already booked in 10 cases, including four registered in Chandigarh and six in Panchkula.

Man held with stolen scooter

Chandigarh: A man has been held with a stolen scooter. A team flagged down Hallo Majra resident Prem Kumar Pathak riding a scooter in Sector 17, but he failed to produce documents. On probe it was revealed the scooter was stolen from Sector 40, regarding which a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station. The suspect was earlier booked in a theft case. TNS

Youth held for stealing cash

Chandigarh: A 19-year-old youth, Suraj, has been arrested for stealing Rs 3,000 in cash. A 17-year-old boy alleged he was going to Sector 18 when two suspects asked him to lend his phone to make a call. After they returned his phone, he found cash kept in the phone’s cover missing. A case was registered and during investigation, the suspect was nabbed. TNS

Lineman electrocuted

Mohali: A 34-year-old lineman was electrocuted while working on a high-tension line in Majra village of Majri block here on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Varinder of Khijrabad village. TNS

GMADA chief reviews works

Mohali: GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta held a meeting to review the progress of ongoing development works. He was informed about construction of 15 MLD main pumping station, 10 MLD STP and 5 MLD tertiary treatment plant at Aerocity. TNS