 Beware of fake travel agency websites : The Tribune India

Consumer rights

Beware of fake travel agency websites

Many in the travel industry feel that a seal of approval by the tourism ministry should be made mandatory to weed out fraudulent operators

Beware of fake travel agency websites

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Pushpa Girimaji

WHETHER you are planning a holiday with your family or with your friends or an exciting women-only trip, the choices are unlimited today. You can choose a beach resort or opt for a jungle safari or go paragliding, hot-air ballooning, skydiving, rafting or scuba diving.

Of course, to execute these plans, you may need the help of a professional organiser and that’s where you have to be extremely cautious in your choice of the tourism-service provider. Only last month, the Delhi Police arrested a woman on charges of running a fake online travel agency along with her husband, who was operating from Kolkata. How cleverly the couple was hoodwinking consumers can be gauged from the fact that the victim was a lawyer.

According to the police, the complainant, a travel enthusiast, got in touch with the travel agency after seeing its profile on Facebook. After she finalised a package, she was asked to pay Rs 38,000, which she transferred into a bank account and was issued fake air tickets and an itinerary for the trip. Later, she was told that the trip was cancelled on account of the rising number of Covid cases. When she tried to contact the travel agency, she found the numbers switched off. Last year, too, the Delhi Police had nabbed another couple on charges of running a fake tour and travel agency.

Anyone can put up a website with attractive pictures of tourist destinations, claiming to offer tour packages. The social media platforms help them in reaching out to more people. In fact, I checked up several travel agencies’ websites — it was obvious that some of them were fake. One of them, for example, said it was established in 2020, but claimed that it was ‘the world’s largest and the most experienced travel company’. Despite an extensive search, I could not find the name of the owner or the partners running the company. Nor did it have a landline number. These are some of the tell-tale signs that one should look for while choosing an agency, because today such frauds are on the rise.

It’s for this reason that the Union Ministry of Tourism (travel trade division) gives its seal of approval to tourism operators in the country. I would advise consumers to approach the agencies recognised by the ministry. Of course, the scheme of recognition is voluntary and only a small percentage of the businesses has opted for it, but consumer preference can well encourage more of them to seek such approval.

As per the revised guidelines for recognition of tourism-service providers issued by the Ministry of Tourism in 2020, effective from January 1, 2021, the service providers fall into three groups: tour operators, travel agents and tourist transport operators. Depending on the number of years in the business, they are categorised as ‘start-ups or green shoots’ and ‘experienced tourism service providers’.

The recognition, given after inspection and scrutiny, is valid for three years in respect of the first group and five years in respect of the second group. There are additional requirements for various kinds of adventure tourism, including specialised qualifications, keeping in mind the safety aspect. The recognition can be terminated or revoked for violations of service standards, besides complaints of a serious nature related to deficiency in service or any irregularity, or for submitting false documents.

So, if you go to etraveltradeapproval.nic.in, you will get the list of approved travel agents, tourist transport operators and tour operators for every state and Union Territory. Here, the tour operators are further classified into adventure tour operators, domestic tour operators and inbound tour operators. The list gives you the name of the organisation, its physical and online address, the name and contact details of the nodal officer, the approval or recognition number, the date of approval and expiry.

As of June 8, 2023, only 1,305 travel trade operators in the country have been recognised and many in the travel industry feel that this should be made mandatory to weed out fake and fraudulent operators. As I said earlier, consumer choices can certainly prompt more operators to opt for recognition. The ministry, on its part, should give more prominence to consumer complaints of deficient and negligent services as well as unfair trade practices against recognised service providers in its scheme of recognition and revocation. It should also make a provision for consumer complaints on its portal.

— The writer is a consumer affairs expert

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Canada Government puts on hold Indian students' deportation

3
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

4
Punjab

Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

5
Haryana

Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting wrestlers

6
Punjab

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

7
Entertainment

'Known for womanising': Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor for 'Ramayana' casting, calls him 'skinny white rat'

8
Sports

WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia’s way as India need another 280 to win

9
Nation

World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' worth whopping Rs 2.75 lakh per kg showcased in West Bengal's Siliguri

10
Nation

‘Biparjoy’ likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in 12 hours, may spare Gujarat: IMD

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...


Cities

View All

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DC inspects flood control works

Works of 10 women artists on display at city art gallery

Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

KCW student wins athletics gold

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Cops attacked, 8 arrested

Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Fire breaks out in Delhi market, no casualties

85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

Man arrested for threatening Delhi woman

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Minorities panel for disciplinary action against Phagwara DSP

3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Food safety key to achieve SDGs: Expert

Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Student’s death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Student's death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

One dies as trucks collide