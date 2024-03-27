 Comprehensive law needed to regulate drones : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Comprehensive law needed to regulate drones

Comprehensive law needed to regulate drones

Drones have huge potential in fast-growing economies and the job market, warranting due attention from policy-makers.

Comprehensive law needed to regulate drones

Multifaceted: Apart from government agencies, UAVs are also being employed by private players for commercial activities and recreational purposes, necessitating regulation of drone operations. iStock



KP Singh

Former DGP, Haryana

LAST week, a man from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district was booked for flying an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) illegally for the supply of medicines. In February, a drone engaged in the home delivery of food items had crashed into an antenna on a rooftop in Gurugram, causing damage to a private property. Terrorists from across the international border use UAVs to drop arms and drugs in our territory. The police are not sure whether to shoot them down. On the other hand, the dropping of tear gas shells on farmers by the Haryana Police at the Punjab-Haryana border evoked sharp reactions from many quarters. All these incidents are proof that UAV-operating procedures are inadequate. Besides, it indicates a tardy implementation of the regulations.

The drone technology has provided easy solutions to many day-to-day administrative and policing problems, aerial photography and videography, transport management, construction support, telecom services, watershed management, disaster management, spraying of pesticides and nutrients on crops, last-mile delivery of services and goods in healthcare and retail logistics, border management and military operations in armed conflict zones.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) launched the ‘Government Authorisation for Relief Using Drones’ (GARUD portal) to fast-track the use of UAVs for aerial surveillance, aerial photography and public announcements during the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from government agencies, UAVs are also being employed by private players for promoting their commercial activities and for recreational purposes, necessitating close monitoring and regulation of drone operations.

The first regulation governing the application of UAVs in India, the Civil Aviation Requirements-2018 (CAR), was issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under the Aircraft Act, 1934. On March 12, 2021, the CAR was replaced by the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules-2021 (UAS Rules). The UAS Rules prescribe basic regulations regarding the registration, licensing, data protection and privacy measures for operating UAVs. In August 2021, the UAS Rules-2021 were replaced with the liberalised Drone Rules-2021. Drone laws were also amended in 2022, 2023 and 2024 in order to keep pace with the growing demand among the people as well as the industry.

As per the regulations, drones are classified into five categories according to their weight: nano (weighing less than or equal to 250 gm), micro (between 250 gm and 2 kg), small (between 2 kg and 25 kg), medium (25-150 kg) and large (over 150 kg). Registration with the DGCA’s Digital Sky platform is required for all drones, except the nano category.

For obtaining a remote pilot certificate (RPC) to operate UAVs, a candidate must be over 18 years of age and have passed Class X, apart from having completed a mandatory training course from a DGCA-approved institution. The RPC is not needed for operating nano drones and non-commercial micro drones weighing less than 2 kg. Such drones are not allowed to fly above 50 ft from ground level and at a speed of not more than 25 metres per second.

No drone can be allowed to fly above 400 ft vertically; the drone pilot must maintain a direct visual line of sight at all times during the flight. The MoCA has developed an interactive airspace map, indicating the ‘no flying zone’ and other boundary restrictions. UAVs are not allowed to fly over eco-sensitive zones and wildlife sanctuaries without the permission of the authorities; it is also prohibited to fly drones within a radius of 5 km from international airports and 3 km from other civil airports. Drones may be employed for commercial activities only under a permit from the DGCA.

All UAVs, except those falling under the nano category, should have third-party insurance on the pattern of motor vehicles to cover the damages in case of an accident. Operating UAVs while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is prohibited. Further, a drone should not be flown from a moving vehicle, ship or aircraft. Carrying or dropping hazardous material from UAVs is banned. Besides, drones should not be flown over a private property without permission from the owner. Any violation of the conditions for flying may attract penalties under Section 10-A of the Aircraft Act, 1934.

In April 2021, for the purpose of maintaining public order and peace, police forces in the country were exempted from the operation of the UAS Rules. It is yet to be legally examined if the exemption allows cops to drop tear gas shells on a crowd, as such shells fall under the category of ammunition and hazardous substances.

Drones are like the ‘third eye in the sky’. Without adequate safeguards, the expanded use of UAVs and their integration into the national airspace raise a host of concerns with respect to the privacy of individuals. In the absence of legal safeguards, the apex court of France has ruled that the use of drones by the Paris police, even while enforcing Covid lockdown restrictions, was a violation of privacy and personal data protection laws. In England, the Drone and Model Aircraft Code prescribes norms to protect privacy while flying drones.

Until now, UAVs have been treated as a category of aircraft and governed by regulations made under the Aircraft Act, despite the fact that they are totally different in application and working. Drones have huge potential in fast-growing economies and the job market, warranting due attention from policy-makers. A comprehensive special law on all matters relating to drones along the lines of the Motor Vehicles Act is the need of the hour. All genuine concerns relating to privacy and data protection should be addressed by adhering to the requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Kangra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

2
Punjab

BJP to go solo in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

3
India

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

4
Himachal

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

5
Trending

Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple break up weeks before wedding; Anjali Chakra says ‘Sufi Malik cheated on her’

6
Punjab

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

7
Himachal

Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal

8
India

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

9
Punjab

Drug peddler gunned down in Punjab's Dasuya; 2 policemen injured in gunfight

10
Punjab

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...

'They can't digest India's rise': Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...

Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95

Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95

Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...

Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls

Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls

Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...


Cities

View All

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

Amritsar MC chief resolves sewer complaints on spot in Chheharta

Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Keep strict vigil on liquor dealers: Amritsar DC

Cattle found dead in canal, case registered

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Congress chief, BJP secretary get ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan

Chandigarh: Panel to assess need for Burail jail expansion

AAP workers hold protest near BJP office in Panchkula

Arvind Kejriwal issues second order from Enforcement Directorate custody

Arvind Kejriwal issues second order from Enforcement Directorate custody

BJP holds protest march after AAP workers take to streets

Delhi has become ‘police state’: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024 Poll Issues: Delhi residents’ health at risk as city faces pollution crisis

Congress mobilises support for ‘maha rally’ by INDIA bloc

8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Toll-free number 1950 launched to get info related to elections: DC

Jalandhar: 20 years on, parole jumper lands in police dragnet

Maximise tax collection, urges commissioner

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Nepalese man hacks 65-yr-old father to death

Congress MP joining BJP comes as shocker, changes political dynamics

ASI dies, 2 cops hurt as vehicle hits tree

Newborn found dead in drain at Kirpal Nagar

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Stray dogs maul child in Sirhind

Consumers forum briefs Patiala MC commissioner on civic issues

Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Khalsa College holds fest