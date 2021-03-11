Congress road map for revival lacks clarity

It must be borne in mind that Rahul Gandhi has all along fancied himself as a youth icon and a ‘dreamer’ on the lines of Rajiv Gandhi of 1985. It is a different matter that so far, he has failed miserably to sell a single 21st-century cause to the young. From 2004 to 2014, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, Rahul showcased a band of young MPs but most of them were young dynasts who have now parked themselves in the BJP.

Congress road map for revival lacks clarity

In a fix: Congress is not quite clear on implementing party plans and policies. PTI

Rasheed Kidwai

Senior Journalist & Author

The Congress Chintan Shivir at Udaipur resulted in the Gandhis consolidating their hold over the grand old party. The dissenters, aka G-23, failed to articulate their concerns or pose any kind of leadership challenge to Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi.

There are several ‘positive’ and ‘negative’ takeaways from the conclave. The party did well to encourage and promote younger people, promising to accommodate 50 per cent of the nominees in elections who would be under 50. It is a tall order. The task of identifying 272 Lok Sabha candidates below the age of 50 for the 2024 parliamentary polls would be a daunting assignment, particularly if winnability is given prime consideration. Ditto for ticket aspirants from women, weaker sections and minorities categories. Priyanka Gandhi’s recent experiment in Uttar Pradesh, giving 40 per cent assembly seats to women candidates failed to find any traction even among the female voters.

It must, however, be borne in mind that Rahul Gandhi has all along fancied himself as a youth icon and ‘dreamer’ on the lines of Rajiv Gandhi of 1985. It is a different matter that so far, he has failed to sell a single 21st-century cause to the young. Between 2004 and 2014, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, Rahul showcased a band of young MPs but most of them were young dynasts who have now parked themselves in the BJP. In real terms, their presence in the Congress and Manmohan Singh’s Council of Ministers had discouraged the grassroots workers who were made to realise that the leaders were parachuted from the top. Rahul himself candidly admitted that the Gandhi ‘tag’ helped him emerge on top.

Rahul’s talent hunt drive ran in sharp contrast to what the Youth Congress had stood for in 1975-76, when Sanjay Gandhi’s associates were compared with ‘Hitler’s storm-troopers’ or Mao’s ‘Red Guards’. The Youth Congress then was viewed as ‘hardcore, loyal, dedicated, disciplined, ideologically committed workers’. In fact, the youth wing of the Congress peaked during 1976 to 1981 when Sanjay Gandhi was calling the shots. Members of Sanjay’s group still form a backbone of sorts in the present-day Congress, such as Kamal Nath, Ambika Soni, Vayalar Ravi, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mukul Wasnik, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh and BK Hariprasad.

It is interesting to note that after the 1977 General Election was announced, Sanjay made sure that Youth Congress leaders got a hundred-odd Lok Sabha tickets. As a result, the Youth Congress remained fiercely loyal to the leadership. When the counting for the 1977 Lok Sabha polls was going on in the

Tis Hazari court of Delhi, jubilant Janata Party and Jan Sangh workers shouted, ‘Congressi dikhao, sau rupaye pao’. Some Congress leaders chose to swallow the humiliation but the Youth Congress leaders decided to challenge them even though the counting had shown that all Congress nominees from Delhi were trailing. ‘Haan hum hain Congressi, lao sau rupaye,’ they shouted back. Of course, no monetary reward was given to them.

The Udaipur meet also saw the Congress leadership candidly admitting that the party has lost ‘connect’ with the masses. The leadership, however, opted for a cure that seemed high on optics but low on delivery. The proposal for a nationwide padyatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is extremely ambitious and adventurous.

As per one estimate, this padyatra may consume time running into year and a half considering roadshows, stopovers and other constraints. The question in Congress circles is whether Rahul and Priyanka would be leading from the front or symbolically flagging off batches of yatris from one town to the other. Such a course may expose them to criticism and ridicule. After all, from Mahatma Gandhi to Chandrashekhar, Sunil Dutt, YS Rajasekhara Reddy to Digvijaya Singh, the political superstars took backbreaking expeditions facing multiple challenges. The idea of ‘Bharat Jodo’ sounds great but the grand old party needs to fine-tune its ideological dilemmas. As reported earlier, Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel and other North Indian party leaders pitched for a ‘religious outreach’ (read Hindu outreach) and a greater participation in Dahi Handi, Ganesh Utsav, Durga festivals. However, Congress leaders from Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra are said to have cautioned against it and favoured the participation of party leaders in such events in their ‘personal capacity’. Typically, the Congress leadership dithered and the issue was not clinched at Udaipur.

The formation of an ‘Insight Department’ to constantly read the mood of the people offers promise. But ask any Congress leader of consequence, the experience of Vishvjit Prithvijit Singh to Praveen Chakravarty has been far from being encouraging. Just like the [in]famous intelligence department feedback and assessments to the outgoing governments, the Congress leadership invariably found somewhat comforting facts and figures when the actual results dealt blows. The latest in the long series was the outcome of the Punjab and Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Similarly, the creation of a separate department for election management sounds good. But just like the Insight Department, this department would require professional touch and out-of-the-box thinking, something poll strategist Prashant Kishor had recommended. The Gandhis may still be wondering if it would not be naïve or too late to rework some offer to Kishor.

The formation of an advisory group within the CWC is short of reviving the party’s Central Parliamentary Board. The Congress party constitution vests supreme powers in the parliamentary board. However, Sonia Gandhi is said to have indicated that the proposed advisory group would be from within the CWC. At present, the CWC has 57 members, including permanent invitees but does not include Sachin Pilot, Kamal Nath, DK Shivakumar, Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Prithviraj Chavan and other leaders. Would this panel without the likes of Pilot, Nath, Baghel, Hooda or Shivakumar carry much weight?

Days after Chintan Shivir, the Congress suffered a blow when the Gujarat party unit working president, Hardik Patel, parted ways, making some hard-hitting and politically embarrassing remarks. The Gandhis, particularly Rahul, had kept tolerating Hardik’s whimsical ways, hoping that his presence would provide rich dividends in the Gujarat Assembly polls later this year. The Hardik episode has again exposed the Congress’ vulnerability in inducting ‘prize catches’ on high organisational posts without considering ideological compatibility. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

2
Punjab

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

3
Nation

Sidhu road rage case: Gurnam Singh's family thanks Almighty after Supreme Court verdict

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes elephant ride to target BJP on inflation, senior Punjab Congress leaders refuse to hop on

5
Punjab

Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

6
Punjab

Centre sending 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Maan after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi

7
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

8
J & K

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann to meet Amit Shah on border security, Bhakra Beas board issues

10
Business

After cement, billionaire Gautam Adani’s group to foray into healthcare

Don't Miss

View All
Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Hold Punjab Home Secretary’s salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court on Friday after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

A few Congress leaders and supporters turned up at the resid...

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

To abide by dress code | May get to work at prison factory, ...

Lalu Yadav, daughter face new corruption case, CBI searches begin

Lalu Yadav, daughter face new corruption case; CBI raids under way at 17 locations

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

In a first, White House officials meet ‘dreamers’ who are at risk of deportation; most of them Indians

In a first, White House officials meet ‘dreamers’ who are at risk of deportation; most of them Indians

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Sec 38

Children's best interests have to be kept in mind, says High Court

PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doc

Chandigarh reports 6 fresh covid cases

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

No L-G nod, HC sets aside Delhi Govt's doorstep ration scheme

AIIMS removes user charges for diagnostic procedures costing up to Rs 300

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

AAP faces challenge to keep Muslim minorities interested in its politics

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Mooted in 2014, vendors’ policy still on paper in Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Documentary on Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Dengue cases set alarm bells ringing in Jalandhar district

Samrala man found murdered

Samrala man found murdered

Fire at auto spare parts shop in Ludhiana, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided in Ludhiana, woman doctor caught

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Stop eviction of Scheduled Castes villagers, Punjab Govt told

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Seminar at Punjabi University, Patiala, dwells on parenting children with special needs

Youth injured in firing in Patiala village, 7 booked

Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs