Touchstones

Faith in humanity

Faith in humanity

Picture for representational purpose only.

Ira Pande

I write this while recovering from a bout of Covid that has left me weak and wobbly. Thankfully, this strain is not life-threatening and I did not have any other symptoms other than a persistent cough, body ache and a mild fever. In short, it was like a bad case of viral flu, which it is in reality. Experts say that each time the virus mutates, it becomes weaker until a kind of herd immunity inoculates the world naturally. Nevertheless, it leaves one listless, weak and mildly depressed. The worst is the isolation it forces. The lack of human company and most of all, the ban on domestic help is a challenge. Mercifully, we were inundated with food by neighbours and my son moved in to help out with the housework.

Enough of my woes, let us now turn to the world outside my little flat. Watching toxic debates and TV news of Ukraine, the unseemly choices for Rajya Sabha seats, the self-goal by the ruling party over the crass remarks about the Prophet have galvanised our media into a frenzy of activity. Even elsewhere, in the UK and the US, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden are battling to keep their head above water. And then, as if all this were not enough, there is the unremitting heatwave that has crossed all limits of endurance. If ever proof were needed of the perils of climate change, look no further.

It is difficult to keep one’s spirits afloat in such terrible times, yet we have to bear in mind that submitting to the lunacy of the age is to be avoided at all costs. We have to look within ourselves to seek the answers we want others to give us. Easy access to money and comfort, a disregard for the feelings of others and a hyper-sensitivity where one’s own religious sentiments are concerned — which one of us has not been guilty of these sins? My WhatsApp posts are full of mindlessly forwarded bigotry sent by people who never care to think of their consequences. I really cannot say where such mental violence will lead us but it will destroy whatever good there is in this world, just as heat melts our life-sustaining glaciers.

It would be naïve to say that this is the doing of one party or one set of people. We all have to share the blame for the sorry pass we have brought our civilisation to. Neglecting the rule of law and the imperatives of social morality over a period of time to create a world where religious sentiments have been mocked was a huge mistake. Add to this a disregard for those whose worldview follows a different cosmos was another folly in a country where religion and kinship ties have bound various communities together over millennia. Aping the ‘woke’ west, discouraging speech in any other language but English, promoting one kind of knowledge over traditional wisdom — have had a terrible effect on our self-worth and national pride. If the pendulum is now swinging in an opposite direction, one will have to let it find a balance that will restore order and peace among various sects, religions and communities. Their leaders will have to resume a dialogue that has been broken and skewed by political parties. I am convinced that outside the toxic world of TV debates, there is social harmony in small towns and villages, where people of disparate belief systems have a mutual and genuine respect for other faiths.

I grew up in a world where we got up to the sound of my mother’s puja bell, went to a school run by Catholic nuns where we prayed in a chapel and returned home as soon as we heard the evening azaan floating out of the local masjid. How natural it all appeared then! Is there any reason why this beautiful diurnal cycle must be forgotten to fight over whose god is worthy of greater respect? It is important to remember that the word ‘secular’ has no exact equivalent in our Indian languages: just as dharma does not stand just for religion. These concepts that came out of the cultural matrix of another society and in the wake of the European Enlightenment cannot be translated simply into a new word because our terms for describing tolerance and acceptance are worlds apart from dharma-nirpekshita, the common term now used for secular. My son recently asked me what would be the appropriate word in Hindi for ‘bigot’. We tried several variations but they all fell short of the exact description. I wonder whether this is because bigotry did not come into our religious discourse until we were colonised. This is why the older Indian languages are unable to provide easy synonyms.

I like to think that what has kept us all united is a common code of conduct that allows space to each form of belief. It is no wonder that despite the onslaughts of foreign invasions, the core values of our faith have remained unshaken and eternal. In these intemperate times, this is a point worth making.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Kuldeep Bishnoi chides Congress for tolerating perpetual indiscipline and acting selectively after party expels him from all positions

2
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

3
Trending

Civilian woman 'smuggled in' UK Army barracks; group-sex videos go viral

4
Nation

Ranchi under heavy police cover as two die of gunshot wounds during Prophet row protest

5
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

6
Chandigarh

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy on Technology

7
Amritsar

Langar hall, Sikhs’ houses demolished in UP's Moradabad; SGPC seeks action against officials

8
Nation

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary

9
Nation

BJP gets third seat in Maharashtra, deals major blow to Shiv Sena

10
Nation

Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

Thaw in ties with Kabul, flights from next week

Thaw in ties with Kabul, flights from next week

Taliban allow peace negotiator to return from India exile

Invalid vote: Focus on Cong agent, he stays mum

Invalid vote: Focus on Congress agent, he stays mum

BJP’s Panwar, Ind Kartikeya grab RS seatsZ

BJP's Panwar, Ind Kartikeya grab Rajya Sabha seats

One invalid vote costs Cong dear | 88 valid votes polled

A piece of marvel: President on Atal Tunnel

A piece of marvel: President on Atal Tunnel

Now, panchayat land sale by Tript under scanner

Now, panchayat land sale by Tript under scanner

Dhaliwal claims Rs 28 cr loss to govt exchequer | Nod given ...

Cities

View All

In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

Watch: In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

Three held, nine booked in Guru Ki Wadali firing case

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Langar hall, Sikhs’ houses demolished in UP's Moradabad; SGPC seeks action against officials

Robbery on finance firm staffer turns out to be fake

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of ~1 crore at gunpoint

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint

Chandigarh: Pick litter as you jog

Covid: 76 more infected in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, active case count now 276

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Mohali: Woman's chain snatched, suffers serious injuries

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Delhi records high of 43.8 degrees, no respite from heat likely till June 15

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition accusing French news agency AFP of racial discrimination

Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Railway contractor’s Murder: ‘Key witness’ goes to police to record statement, jailed

Railway contractor's Murder: 'Key witness' goes to police to record statement, jailed

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Bonanza for NRIs: 7 buses to ply from Jalandhar to IGI Airport daily

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Helpline a hit, 130 complaints received in first 10 days

Protests against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal erupt in Ludhiana over remarks on Prophet

14 years on, hydraulic ladder a distant dream

2 snatchers, 5 thieves nabbed

Patiala MC collects ~4.50-cr property tax in two months

Patiala MC collects Rs 4.50-cr property tax in two months

Patiala DC Sakshi Sahni inspects Chhoti, Badi Nadi rejuvenation project

PRTC to start bus service from Patiala to New Delhi airport from June 15

CJM meets bank managers, discusses upcoming lok adalat