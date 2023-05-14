 Just say sorry, as simple as that : The Tribune India

Touchstones

Just say sorry, as simple as that

Why do politicians find it so difficult to apologise for mistakes made by them? I am still puzzled by the complete silence over the charges made by our young wrestlers against a man who has a lot of explaining to do

Just say sorry, as simple as that


Ira Pande

By the time this column appears, the Karnataka election results will have been declared and the din and hysteria that have enveloped our lives for the last many weeks will have settled down. I usually avoid writing on political issues as there is already a surfeit of commentators, analysts and other such worthies who are far more qualified to do so. So I will talk of certain issues that bother me about our obsession with treating elections like a do-or-die cricket match. Since the IPL matches and the Karnataka elections were running side by side, at some point they merged into a collective national obsession and took on each other’s roles. For some time now, we have made both into spectacles dominated by personalities and taken sides according to the bets that are placed upon one side or the other. The damage this is doing to the sober process of electing our governments is for all to see. Yatras, roadshows, low demagoguery — all these have completely sidelined what ought to be the primary focus of the electorate. Caste and religious affiliations — that our Constitution forbids for stirring public passions — have now become the primary focus of political parties. Few of us had even heard of groupings called Lingayats and Vokkalingas (I still don’t know what they actually denote), yet every discussion on the final outcome of the result spoke of little else.

As for religion and the shameless wooing of communities by name, let’s not even talk of the harm this has done to our polity and social relations. Time was when even reports on communal clashes desisted from naming religious groupings or miscreants by individual names that clearly revealed their religious identities. No more. There is a determined purpose in spelling out such details in black and white, as if we are expected to take sides based only on religious groupings. Neither our Editors Guild nor the official agencies take note or bother to haul up such offenders. Politicians going to temples and mosques, exhorting public recitations are nauseating spectacles even by the low standards of our public behaviour. Eventually, this will lead to a social polarisation that will forever tear apart the fabric so carefully stitched by an earlier generation of political leaders and convert us into a nation of warring tribes. If you don’t believe me, look west to Pakistan and the Middle East where minorities have either been flushed out or reduced to terror-stricken groups that huddle together for safety. Always remember that what takes decades to build can be destroyed in just a few years. I dread to think of what will happen next year when frenzied mobs will be stirred to declare their loyalty to political parties as we head towards our next General Elections.

Why do politicians find it so difficult to apologise for mistakes made by them? I am still puzzled by the complete silence over the charges made by our young wrestlers against a man who has a lot of explaining to do. How can we promote ‘woman power’ and yet ignore the pleas of these young girls when they accuse this monster of sexual harassment? Where are our sports icons and the woke feminists who are so vocal otherwise? There are nominated Rajya Sabha members from the sports world who have been given the highest awards and even a Bharat Ratna. I hear nothing but silence from that lot. When old grannies and khap panchayats enter to fill this vacuum, one can imagine how the indifference from our leaders has hurt even the most conservative misogynists of Haryana, notorious for their past records of female infanticide. Believe me, these are not good signs.

I think the time has come to distinguish politicians from political leaders. Those who join politics to further personal fortunes can never be expected to focus on a larger vision. Their interests will always be influenced by promoting family members or their baradari so that they can secure a prosperous future. On the other hand are those who are leaders in the true sense: Gandhiji and the freedom movement gave us those who dreamt of a free India where all Indians, regardless of their religion, name or lineage, would join in a collective effort to make this a better country. They were not afraid to admit that they occasionally erred and were, therefore, readily forgiven because which human being has not made mistakes? Increasingly, after that generation passed on, power became concentrated in the hands of powerful political figures who became imperious and unyielding. They began to view public apologies as a sign of weakness that would be exploited by their rivals and so we never had a proper acknowledgement of the lapses over the Sikh pogrom or of the Godhra riots despite clear evidence of political conniving.

Today, we have made this into an axiom of political policy: Say nothing to the people or to the media for heaven knows what may happen if I apologise. If I can venture to give any advice to them, I would say that the people of this country are so large-hearted and forgiving that they would forgive and move on. In the absence of any admission of a personal failing, rumours, suspicion and a lingering sense of betrayal will remain.

Just say sorry. It’s as simple as that.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

2
Nation

Karnataka election results: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

3
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

4
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

5
Chandigarh

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

6
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

7
Ludhiana

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

8
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

9
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

10
Chandigarh

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

BJP sweeps UP’s urban local body polls

BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls

SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

IAF to develop Kevlar safety screens for gunners on Dhruv helicopters

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Jalandhar bypoll result: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib