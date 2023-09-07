 One Nation, One Election: An idea fated to fail : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • One Nation, One Election: An idea fated to fail
The TRIBUNE DEBATE

One Nation, One Election: An idea fated to fail

One Nation, One Election: An idea fated to fail


Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Senior Journalist

Acountrywide election to the state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha was held every five years from 1951-52 to 1967. The cycle was disrupted when Indira Gandhi called an election in 1971, a year earlier than it was due, even as most of the states had their elections in 1972. The Lok Sabha election, which was due in 1976, took place in 1977 because of the Emergency. There were elections to the Lok Sabha in 1980 because the Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government fell in 1979, and Chaudhary Charan Singh, who had subsequently assumed charge as PM, could not prove his government’s majority.

The idea of ‘one nation, one election’ does not allow for the fact that party positions at the Centre and in the states would fluctuate, and there could be mid-term elections anytime.

In 1989, the VP Singh-led National Front formed the government, but it fell in 1990; Chandra Shekhar, too, had a short-lived tenure as Prime Minister. There were elections in the summer of 1991. Later, there were back-to-back elections in 1998 and 1999. The United Front government of IK Gujral was brought down by the Congress in 1998, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government, which lasted just a year as Jayalalithaa’s AIADMK withdrew support. In October 1999, the NDA came back to power under Vajpayee. It was at this time that election fatigue set in and there was talk that Parliament must have a fixed tenure. It was an idea mooted by the BJP.

The idea of ‘one nation, one election’ is based on the premise that there should be countrywide elections to the state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha once in five years. It does not allow for the fact that party positions at the Centre and in the states would fluctuate, and there could be mid-term elections anytime. There was a mid-term election in Kerala in 1960 after the Communist Party government, which came into power in 1957, was brought down by the Congress. And there was a mid-term election in Bihar in 1969, and again in 1972. Similarly, West Bengal had gone through three elections in quick succession — 1967, 1969 and 1971. The instability came about because no party could get a majority and the elections had to be held till the decisive vote came. That is the way democracy functions.

The idea of a fixed tenure — and ‘one nation, one election’ does not work if this is not the case — needs a lot of changes in the party system. In France, several governments rise and fall as coalitions change and the majority fluctuates. That is one way, a messy way. But the French are making it work. They do not go for an election once the government loses majority or is defeated on a legislative measure.

Then there is the example of the United States. The House of Representatives, with its two-year term, works because in the two-party system a few members cross over from the minority side to vote for the passage of laws. There is no anti-defection law and members of the Opposition who vote for the ruling party are not expelled.

And the same principle of compromise and cross-voting across the aisle works in the Senate with its six-year term. So, in these two systems, the fixed tenure is the rule, but conventions and traditions have been evolved to deal with the legislative business. The British system, like the Indian one, works on the majority principle. Once the party loses majority, elections are called.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working on the BJP idea of a fixed tenure for Parliament so that a change in the party positions in Parliament does not necessitate an election before five years are over.

So, the BJP has not really worked out the idea of ‘one nation, one election’. And the ideologues who support the idea have no clue as to how to deal with the nitty-gritty to make it doable. The Prime Minister and his supporters believe that there is a need to eliminate political confusion. They fail to realise that it is the people of the country who are holding back from giving any one party absolute majority.

The new system would require that one of the parties will have to have an assured majority, and one of the ways of doing it is to have a run-off, where a candidate has to get a minimum of 50 per cent of the vote. So, there would be run-offs for all Assembly and Lok Sabha seats. People will be forced to cast their vote for a person whom they do not approve of because they have to choose between two candidates and not more. In France, the run-off is only for the President’s post.

It is indeed a debatable issue. There has to be a widespread debate and the people must have a say in the matter — perhaps through a referendum. Or the Modi government should fight the 2024 General Election on the plank of ‘one nation, one election’. But the government has to present before the people a detailed plan for implementing the idea.

The Prime Minister’s tendency to simplify complex issues is at the root of the problem. He wants to eliminate complexity and uncertainty. That is indeed the way of authoritarianism and it comes in the garb of utopianism — an orderly republic with once-in-five-years elections across the country, and no hiccups in the process. If there are hurdles, they will be removed in the favour of those who are in power. So, the dance of democracy or the play of democracy, which we have been celebrating for the past several decades, is under threat.

PM Modi wants an ordered and orderly democracy. And that is what the middle class wants, too. However, the people at large are likely to throw out the idea — if not now, then most probably in the future.

#Indira Gandhi #Lok Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

2
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

3
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

4
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

5
Punjab

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

6
India

Counter Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, refrain from speaking on 'Bharat-India' row: PM Modi to ministers

7
Diaspora

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

8
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

9
Punjab

UK MPs urge Rishi Sunak to call for release of British Sikh Jagtar Johal held in India in 2017

10
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to marry in Udaipur later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

SC protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Debate 9 issues in session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Debate 9 issues in Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’

We know how to win poll alone: punjab CM evasive on tie -up with Congress

We know how to win poll alone: Punjab CM evasive on tie-up with Congress


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand: Top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of civic body

Woman loses Rs 4.92L to fraud

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Siblings' suicide: SHO dismissed, Dhillon family performs last rites of younger son

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in court

Ludhiana back on air map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University