Our soldiers showed great courage under fire

LT Gen YK joshi (Retd)

Former Northern Army Commander

THE Kargil War, fought in the summer of 1999, remains a defining moment for the Indian Army. This conflict was unlike any other, set amidst treacherous high-altitude terrain ranging from 14,000 to 18,000 ft. The challenges weren’t just military; they included battling the unforgiving weather, climate and geography. Yet, for the fearless troops, these obstacles were mere preludes to achieving their mission: evicting Pakistani infiltrators who had crossed the Line of Control and seized strategic positions.

I count myself singularly fortunate to have commanded 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (13 JAK RIF) during this pivotal period. As the officiating Commanding Officer, I witnessed the battalion play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of Operation Vijay.

It feels like yesterday when, on June 9, 1999, I embarked on an IL-76 IAF transport aircraft from Chandigarh, leading the advance party of my battalion back to Srinagar and onward to Ladakh. It was a moment filled with uncertainty, in stark contrast to the peace we had enjoyed at Shahjahanpur (UP) just four months earlier following a demanding tenure in Sopore conducting counter-terrorist operations.

Upon reuniting with the battalion on June 10 at Gumri, near Zoji La, events unfolded rapidly. On June 11, we were placed under the command of 56 Mountain Brigade as reserve to

2 Rajputana Rifles for the capture of Tololing. By June 12, we had concentrated at Drass, where the grim reality of our surroundings hit me hard. A board erected by the Border Roads Organisation on the roadside greeted us with a chilling reminder: “Drass, the second coldest inhabited place in the world, at minus 60°C.”

Surveying the landscape, I saw towering mountains devoid of vegetation, a stark reminder of the formidable challenge ahead. The air was pierced by intermittent artillery shelling, with explosions rattling the nearby national highway. Amidst the chaos, vehicles raced to safety, while an ambulance hurriedly transported injured soldiers to the field hospital. In the distance, the sound of machine-gun fire echoed.

In the wee hours of June 13, amidst all this uncertainty, 13 JAK RIF received orders to advance towards Tololing. The terrain was hostile, with narrow spur lines serving as the only path forward. The sheer cliffs made every step perilous, with the ever-present threat of enemy fire. Yet, guided by our training and resolve, we pressed on. After a gruelling climb of 16-17 hours, dodging artillery shells and navigating through enemy-laid minefields, we linked up with Col Khushal Thakur, Commanding Officer of 18 Grenadiers.

Assuming responsibility from 18 Grenadiers, we moved forward, capturing Rocky Knob and Point 5140. The success at Rocky Knob, led by Major SV Bhaskar, bolstered our morale, paving the way for the subsequent assault on Point 5140. Led by Capt Sanjeev Jamwal and Capt Vikram Batra, Bravo and Delta companies overcame immense odds, culminating in the iconic moment when Capt Batra signalled our triumph with the words, “Yeh dil maange more”, as the Tricolour fluttered proudly atop Point 5140 on the morning of June 20.

Buoyed by our success, our next objective was the capture of Point 4875, a strategic vantage point overlooking a significant stretch of the national highway. Despite stiff enemy resistance, the battalion launched its assault on July 4, with the Charlie Company under Major Gurpreet Singh and the Alpha Company under Major Bhaskar leading the charge. After three days of relentless fighting, we secured Point 4875, albeit at a heavy cost. Capt Batra’s valour paved the way for our victory, earning him the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Point 4875 was renamed ‘Batra Top’ in his honour.

The ferocity of the battle for Point 4875 earned it the moniker, ‘The bloodiest battle of the war’, with Param Vir Chakras awarded to Capt Batra and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar. The unwavering courage and sacrifice of 13 JAK RIF during this conflict, epitomised by 37 gallantry awards — including two Param Vir Chakras, eight Vir Chakras and 14 Sena Medals — will forever be etched in the annals of Army history.

Two brave officers and 14 jawans laid down their lives for the honour of the nation. Their courage and selflessness will never be forgotten. My homage and utmost respect to these gutsy soldiers, who will always be remembered.

The success of 13 JAK RIF was a testament to the unwavering dedication of its officers and jawans, who embodied the regimental motto, ‘Prashastha Ranveerta’ (Victory in battle is appreciated). From young company commanders to seasoned veterans, each played a vital role in the battalion’s triumph. The coordinated efforts of individuals like Major Bhaskar, Vikas Vohra, Gurpreet Singh, Rajeev Kapoor, Ajay Jasrotia, Anirban Chatterjee, Naveen Anaberu, Sandeep Tiwari and Capt Rajesh Adhau were instrumental in ensuring success amidst the chaos of war. Many, however, went unrecognised in the melee and fog of war. Every soldier of the battalion played a very important role in his own way in the execution of one of the most complicated operations ever.

As I reflect on the war, our achievements are a source of great pride, which is tempered by the sorrow of losing comrades. These moments of triumph and tragedy will forever be etched in my memory, a testimony to the resilience of the Army.

In conclusion, the saga of 13 JAK RIF in the Kargil War serves as a poignant reminder of the valour and indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces, whose sacrifices safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of our nation.

The author was the officiating Commanding Officer of 13 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles during the Kargil War

