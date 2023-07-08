 Stilts with a tilt towards smaller developers : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Stilts with a tilt towards smaller developers
NOUS INDICA

Stilts with a tilt towards smaller developers

Haryana’s policy exemplifies the rot in the country’s millennial urbanisation process

Stilts with a tilt towards smaller developers

Cramped: Indians have a knack for turning their urban spaces into unliveable monstrosities. istock



Rajesh Ramachandran

CHANDIGARH shows the world what India can achieve in terms of town planning aesthetics, but the rest of the country proves that Indians turn their urban spaces into unliveable monstrosities. Sure, the exception always proves the rule, and that is also the case with the report submitted to the Haryana government earlier this week by an expert committee on its ‘Stilt + 4 Floor Policy’. The name itself hints that the whole exercise could have been aimed at dishing out unseemly exemptions; else it could simply have been a committee to identify and demolish all structures violating the building code. Interestingly, the reference to the building code comes only in the context of its recommended revision, that too when the Haryana Building Code 2017 has only three references to the word ‘stilt’, none of which defines the stilted policy.

Haryana seems to have forgotten that it can learn the best practices from its own capital, Chandigarh.

So, what is this policy and why is it important? It is something like the ‘wrong side driving’ of Gurugram and exemplifies the rot in the country’s millennial urbanisation process. It is a small but explicit peep into all that is wrong with the way we build our cities and how the corrupt officialdom and politicos make money during its dirty course. Investors or home-buyers in Gurugram — or, for that matter, any Indian city — have the option of either buying an apartment in a high-rise or purchasing a plot of land to build a home of their choice. Then there is a variant of the second option — buying a pre-owned house. And modern town planning is done keeping these two options distinctly apart — earmarking land for building high-rises or apartment complexes, and land to be developed as plots for the construction of individual houses. Even property-developing companies make this distinction clear by selling apartments and villas separately. So, there is no question of any possible mix-up.

In the National Capital Region’s residential colonies, the attempt is to turn independent plots and the houses on them into apartments. This became the accepted norm in Delhi, where space scarcity pushed residents to sell their high-priced plots to developers, who built several apartments where once a single house stood. Delhi accepted it, and it was a win-win scenario for the seller, the developer and the nouveau riche buyer. Who cares if the carriageway is too narrow for all the new cars or firearms are brandished in fights over parking slots or the power connections snap under ever-increasing burden or the sewers overflow, unable to cope with the increased capacity, or the sylvan neighbourhood is concretised and construction dust is all that one gets to inhale?

Keynesian animal spirits that have spoilt Delhi’s leafy neighbourhoods have now taken over Gurugram and elsewhere. But the irony is that if Delhi does not have land to build high-rises in most of its localities, Gurugram is a new city, which has ample space for high-rises and apartment complexes; yet the local authorities have for long allowed the conversion of regular plots meant for a single homestead into a veritable complex of four floors of apartments on stilts, with even the stilted areas turned into shops or servant quarters! Of course, in new India, all sidewalks are meant for parking (this, unfortunately, is the case even in Chandigarh). And if the pavements are not enough, use the roads — how does it matter if this blocks the traffic?

The entire exercise of forming a committee and offering recommendations for conversion of plots into apartment floors seems aimed at offering loopholes to get away with the total defacement of residential colonies meant for independent houses. Every recommendation is an excuse to escape scrutiny. The first recommendation is to offer ‘construction of S+4 floors on residential plots of new (undeveloped) upcoming sectors/colonies/areas’ without even explaining why these areas could not be reserved for high-rises and apartment complexes in the first place. And that would probably explain the raison d’etre of the exercise. The big high-rise developers do not do the uglier conversion business. These recommendations seem to be tailored to help the smaller ‘conversion developers’, if one may call them so. Otherwise, why should a colony or area be first earmarked for residential plots and then the conversion of such plots into apartments be allowed? And smaller property developers are more dangerous because they are all local politicos.

For existing residential plots, the first recommendation is a clear giveaway, if one was required: allowing the construction of stilt-plus-four buildings in colonies or blocks within the colonies that are bound by roads of 12 metres or higher width. In a fully developed colony, even if the road is 12 metres wide, how can the infrastructure be augmented without re-laying the power and sewer lines? And there is no guarantee in the recommendations that the permission for conversion of plots will be given only after the augmentation of the infrastructure. Worse, only the width of the road is specified in the report, not the size of the plot. So, however small the plot is, if the road in front of it is 12 metres wide, a four-storeyed structure on stilts can come up on it. This is a strange rule.

The state government or the town planning department will not write out the standard operating procedure for infrastructure capacity audit, but this onerous job has been deputed to the vague ‘agency concerned’ under whose jurisdiction a colony or area or block falls, which could, in at least some cases, be the local politician-cum-developer. The audit is also to be done by the same ‘agency’. How easy and simple! All this when the Punjab and Haryana High Court had clearly said no to the ‘apartmentisation’ of residential plots. Haryana seems to have forgotten that Chandigarh is its capital and that it can learn the best practices from its own capital — something that the committee promised to do at the outset.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

3
Nation

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

4
Nation

Congress to move SC after Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul’s conviction in Modi surname case

5
Nation

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

6
Nation

FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident

7
Punjab

Batala firing: Punjab Police arrest main accused from West Bengal’s Alipurduar district

8
Nation

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees

9
Delhi

As prices surge, fast food giant McDonald's drops tomatoes from its menu

10
Nation

Know the average cost of a veg and non-veg thali in India and the reason why it concerns all?

Don't Miss

View All
Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Wants stern action against those threatening envoys

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

11 stolen vehicles seized, 2 held

Rush near lake, Admn mulls shuttle service

Black spots listed, to have tabletops

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

From July 13, Delhi airport’s 4th runway to be operational

Delhi High Court seeks NDMC stand on plea against demolition of mosque

Drunk Noida man jumps into drain, dies

Two Chinese living illegally detained, to be deported

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Vegetable prices head north

1,500 attend ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’

Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy

Five unauthorised colonies razed

Suspects ‘planned’ murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Three elderly members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Social activist, doctor arrested for taking bribe in Ludhiana

12 years on, Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial yet to be completed

Demolition drive on Mattewara forest land: GLADA action stirs up a hornet’s nest; PAC announces agitation on July 10

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Punjabi University, Patiala, threatens action against staff found sharing info with media

District hospitals told to set up dengue wards

Shiv Sena leader arrested over hate posts