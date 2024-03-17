1,396 slum-dwellers get modern flats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Delhi has made significant strides in improving living conditions of slum-dwellers with the implementation of the “Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan” scheme, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister aimed at in situ rehabilitation.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allocated 1,396 modern flats out of the total of 1,675 units to residents of three JJ clusters located at Jailorwala Bagh in Ashok Vihar, North Delhi.

Lieut-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has emphasised the importance of swiftly allocating these flats during his visits to the Jailorwala Bagh project and subsequent review meetings.

Designed to provide a dignified life to the underprivileged, these flats come equipped with modern amenities, including social and physical infrastructure, community facilities, sewerage treatment and clean drinking water.

Despite the construction cost of Rs 25 lakh per flat, eligible JJ dwellers are being allocated these flats for a nominal contribution of Rs 1.41 lakh each.

The allocation process was conducted through a draw following formal approval by the Vice-Chairman of the DDA. Of the allocated flats, 1,078 have been allotted to the eligible slum-dwellers of the Jailorwala Bagh JJ cluster, while 318 flats have been designated for eligible households from nearby JJ clusters such as Golden Park Rampura and JJ clusters opposite Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar.

This initiative follows the successful Kalkaji in situ rehabilitation project, underscoring the government’s commitment to providing dignified housing to the most vulnerable segments of society. Previously, in November 2022, the Prime Minister had handed over 3,024 modern EWS flats to slum-dwellers.

At Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, the DDA has constructed 1,675 EWS flats, each spanning 340 sq ft. These flats comprise a bedroom, living room, kitchen, separate toilet and bathroom and a balcony. The total residential built-up area of the project covers approximately 67,000 sq m, with an additional 1000 sq m designated for community facilities. Moreover, provision has been made for parking spaces for 337 vehicles.

