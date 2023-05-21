18-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi

ANI

New Delhi, May 20

An 18-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death on Saturday in the Capital’s Madhu Vihar area, the police have said. The deceased has been identified as Lucky.

Two persons have been identified in connection with the alleged murder and teams have been constituted to nab the accused who are absconding since the incident, the police have said. The reason for the murder has not yet been ascertained. The murder case has been registered.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a man during an alleged theft attempt in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, the police have said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kumar (26), a resident of Ashok Nagar, northeast Delhi. The accused Manish and Prashant have been arrested. Rahul was trying to snatch money from the accused Manish and Prashant. They wrestled with each other for a while. Then Manish took out a knife and stabbed Rahul multiple times, the police said.