5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

PTI

New Delhi/Noida, May 1

Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after six of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj, Amity School in Saket and Delhi Public School in Noida, Sector 30, received bomb threats via email, they said.

All schools were evacuated after local police were informed about the emails, Delhi Police officials said.

Bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads and officials of fire brigade had been rushed to the schools in Delhi and search operations were under way, a police officer said.

Noida Police said classes had been suspended in DPS, Noida, and police force deployed.

"Taking immediate cognizance of the information, checking is being done around the school by the police force. Other necessary measures are also being taken," the Noida police said in a brief statement.

More schools are said to have received a similar threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said.

Security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell, are trying to find the source of the emails.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in a post said, “Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses.”

Saxena requested parents not to panic and cooperate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. He will also visit DAV school in Model Town to assess the situation.

“The miscreants & culprits will not be spared.” he added.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi also posted on X, “Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed.” With TNS