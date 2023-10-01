5 ad hoc teachers at Indraprastha college ‘displaced’

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, September 30

The Sociology Department of the Indraprastha College for Women has displaced five ad hoc teachers after the college recruited eight new assistant professors.

After the college published the results of the recruitment of assistant professor in the Sociology Department on Friday, the displaced teachers alleged the new teachers were “people of their liking”.

The department began only in 2018 and was currently running on five ad hoc teachers.

The IPCW had advertised the vacancies for recruitment of assistant professors across various departments in May, including eight in the Sociology. The shortlisted candidates were interviewed on September 25 and 26, 2023.

On the condition of anonymity, an ad hoc professor said, “Since it’s a new department, it was run by the blood and sweat of ad hocs only. In these six years we have produced around 10 university position holders and several achievements by students which are in the public domain.”

“In the interviews for permanent positions, they displaced all five of us and among the new recruits all of them have sub-par qualifications and one of them does not have a degree in sociology.” the ad hoc professor added.

The Tribune tried to contact the Principal of the IPCW college for comment the she was not available for comment.

The newly elected DUTA president Dr AK Bhagi said, “DUTA’s demand is retention of working ad hoc teachers. DUTA will speak to university administration and college administration about the matter of displacement and put pressure for retention of working ad hoc teachers.”