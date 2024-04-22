AAP demonstrates for urgent medical treatment to Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 21
Amid mounting concerns regarding the health of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, members and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a demonstration demanding immediate medical attention for him. Led by Cabinet Minister Atishi, MLA Sanjeev Jha and chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, the protest highlighted the alleged denial of insulin to Kejriwal, who has been diabetic for 20 years.
‘CM’s life at risk’
For 20 years, Kejriwal has managed diabetes with insulin... If Tihar refuses to administer insulin for sugar levels above 300, his life is clearly at risk. — Atishi, Minister
Despite attempts by Delhi residents to deliver insulin injections, jail officials reportedly refused to accept the medication, sparking public outrage. Atishi condemned this action, accusing the BJP of endangering Kejriwal’s health by withholding essential medical care.
Atishi said, “For 20 years, Kejriwal has managed diabetes with insulin... If Tihar refuses to administer insulin for sugar levels above 300, his life is clearly at risk.”
She questioned the Tihar administration’s commitment to Kejriwal’s health, pointing out the absence of a diabetes specialist on-site. “The lack of a specialist suggests that Tihar’s claims of medical monitoring may be misleading,” Atishi remarked.
Echoing these concerns, Jha emphasised the dangers of untreated high blood sugar levels. “Since April 11, Kejriwal’s sugar levels have surged... A specialist would recommend insulin for levels approaching 300,” Jha pointed out.
Kakkar stressed the importance of consistent diabetes care. “Daily treatment is crucial for diabetics like Kejriwal... Only a doctor can determine the appropriate course of action,” she insisted.
Kejriwal’s wife Sunita alleged that he was being denied insulin for diabetes as “they want to kill” him. However, Tihar officials countered AAP;s claim saying senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to the CM through video conference on Saturday and “neither the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused