AAP takes out bike rally in East Delhi

New Delhi, May 9

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday took out a motorcycle rally as part of its ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 25 in Capital.

The rally, led by the INDIA bloc candidate for East Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar, moved through different areas of Laxmi Nagar with AAP flags and posters displaying ‘Jail ka jawaab vote se’ attached to bikes.

Addressing the crowd, he expressed confidence in INDIA bloc’s victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. He pointed out that the BJP had done nothing for Delhi besides getting CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested, leading to widespread discontent among the people of Delhi.

Before commencing the bike rally, he visited a park in Geeta Colony Ward 210 to pay his respects at the statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and planted a sapling in the park.

During his visit, Krishna Nagar Assembly MLA SK Bagga was also present. Kumar interacted with the residents of Geeta Colony, discussing important issues. He also visited local shops and sought the support and vote of owners and workers.

“We are reaching out to the people through bike rallies, roadshows and door-to-door campaigns to seek their blessings. Our aim is to appeal to every voter for their support. The BJP has squandered 10 years of the people of Delhi and betrayed them. Now, the people want to seek retribution. In this election, they will vote for their son Kejriwal,” Kumar said.

“The blessings of Bajrang Bali are with Kejriwal. There might be delays, but not injustice. God is with him; truth and honesty will prevail. CM Kejriwal will soon be among us,” he said.

