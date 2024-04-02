Acclaimed Director at IPU

New Delhi: The University School of Mass Communication (USMC), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU), organised a session with the renowned filmmaker and USMC alumnus Tarun Dudeja. He shared insights into the film industry and offered advice to aspiring filmmakers. His acclaimed short film ‘The Listener’ was screened, followed by a discussion on its creation. The event was coordinated by faculty member Vinay Shanker, who was assisted by student coordinators Sonal Agrawal and Sakshi Prakash.
IIM-Sambalpur has invited applications for its MBA programme for working professionals on its Delhi Campus. The eligibility criterion will include a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks and three years of managerial experience. The admission process would include a personal interview round and submission of employer’s consent. Candidates can apply for admission till April 15. The institution would offer weekend classes in blended mode, with an option for dual degrees from international universities.
