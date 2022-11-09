After earthquake strikes Nepal, Delhiites poke memes on yet another jolt after pollution in national capital

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 9

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Himalayan region near Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh along the Nepal border in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring five.

With strong tremors being felt across north India, Delhiites had a gala time poking memes on yet another jolt after pollution in the national capital.

Damn solid #earthquake tremors in Delhi right now! pic.twitter.com/FtpHZNY0uE — Varun Bidhuri (@BidhuriVarun) November 8, 2022

Expressing their shock and anxiety, netizens took to Twitter to launch a meme-fest.

Take a look at some rib-tickling ones here:

#earthquake

Ppl posting: Did you feel the tremors.

Le me: pic.twitter.com/KAUV7Slf7w — Sushant Arora (@sushantarora) November 8, 2022

While some felt the tremors, others slept through them without a care in the world.

People from North India rushing to Twitter to check if there was an #earthquake minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/pAt0yal0G0 — Utkarsh Sharma (@utkarsh_219) November 8, 2022

