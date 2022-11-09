After earthquake strikes Nepal, Delhiites poke memes on yet another jolt after pollution in national capital

Chandigarh, November 9
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Himalayan region near Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh along the Nepal border in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring five.
With strong tremors being felt across north India, Delhiites had a gala time poking memes on yet another jolt after pollution in the national capital.
Damn solid #earthquake tremors in Delhi right now! pic.twitter.com/FtpHZNY0uE— Varun Bidhuri (@BidhuriVarun) November 8, 2022
Expressing their shock and anxiety, netizens took to Twitter to launch a meme-fest.
Take a look at some rib-tickling ones here:
Delhi people today be like👇🏻#earthquake2022 #earthquake #delhincr #Pollution #delhilife #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/j0HvTxnzeh— Jasmeet Kaur (@Jasmeetkaurc) November 8, 2022
Delhi people right now:#earthquake pic.twitter.com/AbdU5DDl6N— Avinash Ahuja (@Siimplyavinash) November 8, 2022
First pollution, now Earthquake. Delhi people be like:#earthquake pic.twitter.com/Ga3ZdDC4IU— Sagar Panwar (@Sagargurjar100) November 8, 2022
#earthquakeindelhi #earthquake #भूकंप— Ranbir Singh (@itsranbirsingh5) November 8, 2022
😂😂
After surviving earthquake pic.twitter.com/IJ1z0FErmo
#earthquake— Sushant Arora (@sushantarora) November 8, 2022
Ppl posting: Did you feel the tremors.
Le me: pic.twitter.com/KAUV7Slf7w
Delhi-NCR People right now:-#earthquake pic.twitter.com/Q0CXo8ubEt— sarcastic (@nam_bholgyamein) November 8, 2022
While some felt the tremors, others slept through them without a care in the world.
Delhi people waking up to news of Earthquake:#भूकंप#earthquake pic.twitter.com/532fz7MJb0— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 8, 2022
People from North India rushing to Twitter to check if there was an #earthquake minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/pAt0yal0G0— Utkarsh Sharma (@utkarsh_219) November 8, 2022
My timeline right now: #earthquake pic.twitter.com/KGv71D5OT9— Ankita (@Memeswalimulagi) November 8, 2022
