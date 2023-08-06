After visit, Karnataka minister says mohalla clinics overhyped; AAP hits back

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, August 5

Health Minister of Congress-ruled Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao, has sparked a controversy with his comments on Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) flagship health initiative — mohalla clinic.

The Karnataka Congress leader’s remark comes at a time when Opposition parties are trying to portray a united front in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Rao, after visiting mohalla clinics on Friday, said AAP’s mohalla clinics model had been overhyped, and he came back disappointed.

In a tweet, Rao said, “I visited a mohalla clinic in Delhi and there were hardly any people there. Our clinics in Karnataka have more facilities including a laboratory to conduct immediate tests for patients. I guess it is overhyped and I came back feeling disappointed.”

On Friday, Karnataka’s Health Minister was first welcomed by Delhi Chief Minister. Then, Rao was accompanied to a mohalla clinic by Delhi’s Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. Kejriwal said, “Karnataka Health Minister is visiting Delhi mohalla clinics. We welcome him and his team. We all have to learn from each other. Delhi will also learn from the good work done by Karnataka government.”

Upset over Karnataka minister’s observation, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan lashed out at Dinesh Gundu Rao saying: “When you were here in mohalla clinic, you were praising (the clinics) in the morning. Then, as soon as you reached Karnataka Bhavan, what was the pressure that you got down to the BJP-level politics?”

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj shared the Karnataka Health Minister’s earlier comment on mohalla clinic. “I came and saw this mohalla clinic, functioning very well, people also appreciated,” Karnataka’s Health Minister had said earlier.

Reacting to the Karnataka minister’s comment, Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit tweeted, “Wish you (Dinesh Rao) would have met us also. I would have shown the real truth of Arvind Kejriwal’s education, health, infra, finance, water, roads, buses and rampant corruption.”

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #Karnataka #Mohalla Clinic