Arms syndicate kingpin lands in police dragnet

ANI

New Delhi, April 21

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested the alleged kingpin of an interstate firearms racket at Sonia Vihar in the national capital. The team also recovered three semi-automatic pistols from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Dayal Singh (34), a resident of Pachauri in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

According to Pratiksha Godara, DCP, Special Cell, a member of an arms syndicate, namely Gandh Das Dawar, a resident of Burhanpur, was apprehended on the basis of specific information on February 3. Twenty illegal firearms were recovered from his possession.

A case under Section 25(8) of the Arms (Amendment) Act was registered at the Delhi Special Cell police station in this regard.

During interrogation, Davar disclosed that he had received the recovered consignment of illegal arms from Dayal Singh and the same were to be supplied to one of his contacts in Delhi.

Efforts were made to arrest Dayal Singh, but he continued to evade arrest during the raids at his hideouts in Madhya Pradesh.

On April 18, information was received that Dayal would come near Sonia Vihar in Delhi to supply illegal firearms to one of his contacts. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the Dayal was arrested.

The police said during his interrogation, Dayal disclosed that he had been involved in the manufacturing of illegal firearms for the last six to seven years at his native village in MP.

He said he used to make illegal weapons by using a furnace located at his residence. He learned the skill of manufacturing firearms from his ancestors, who used to prepare these weapons. He used to supply firearms in various parts of the country, including Delhi.

During interrogation, he further revealed that one pistol costed him around Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000, and he would sell the same for around Rs 5,000 per piece, said the police.

He also disclosed that he had supplied the 20 illegal firearms that were recovered from the possession of Davar, the police said.