Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 19

The Delhi Vigilance Department on Monday issued show-cause notice to Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) for the alleged misuse of public funds in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government accommodation. The accommodation is situated on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. The notice has been issued to seven officials of the PWD.

In the notice, all seven officers of the PWD have been asked to explain as to “why disciplinary action should not initiated against them” for lapses and irregularities.

The officers of the Public Works Department have been given 15 days to respond to the notice.

According to the notice that was accessed by The Tribune, an entire new building was constructed under the guise of additions and alterations and that the old building, which was being used by the Delhi CM, had already been demolished.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, in April, had ordered a probe into the matter following media reports over the alleged misuse of the public funds.

“The original cost of Rs 7.16 crore for addition/alteration escalated more than four times i.e. Rs 33.4 crore,” reads the notice.