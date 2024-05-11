BJP: Bail doesn’t imply exoneration

New Delhi, May 10

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leaders have expressed scepticism, underscoring that bail does not imply exoneration, given that legal proceedings are still ongoing.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “It is evident that Kejriwal is implicated in the Delhi liquor scam, as the SC has only granted him bail until June 1, coinciding with the conclusion of the elections. After the Lok Sabha polls, he will be required to return to jail.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva emphasised the importance of legal processes, stating, “Getting interim bail does not mean that you have been proven innocent...Sometimes even criminals are released on parole, and this is a legal process, so it does not prove that Kejriwal, who is the main culprit in the multi-million liquor scam, is innocent.”

Expressing disdain, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “No respectable person will accept this bail. What kind of bail is this that you can go but come back on June 2.”

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma criticised the situation, stating, “A new chapter of corruption is unfolding in the country. Those who claimed to fight against corruption are now embroiled in it themselves.”

Echoing these sentiments, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi emphasised, “At least now Kejriwal won’t be able to play the victim card. He can’t claim discrimination anymore and must learn to respect the country’s democratic system. He has been granted interim protection, not released, and will have to return on June 2.”

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, expressed surprise at the celebrations surrounding Kejriwal’s bail, stating, “AAP leaders are celebrating as if Kejriwal has been acquitted or cleared by the Supreme Court. He has only been released on interim bail for 20 days for election campaigning. He is an accused in the liquor scam and therefore will have to return behind bars on June 2.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Manjinder Singh Sirsa #Sirsa #Supreme Court