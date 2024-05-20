BJP intensifies poll campaign in Capital

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 19

With the polling day drawing near, the BJP has intensified its campaign in the national capital. On Sunday, party’s star campaigners addressed multiple public meetings and took part in roadshows in support of candidates.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai addressed Tamil migrants in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi. Later, he spoke at a public meeting on Khayala Road in West Delhi.

Highlighting the Modi government’s achievements for the past 10 years, Annamalai said the Union Government has constructed 11 crore toilets and under the PM Housing Scheme, four crore people belonging to the economically weaker section got their houses.

Talking about the Emergency, the Tamil Nadu BJP president criticised the Congress and accused it of undermining democracy.

“The stronger the BJP becomes, the stronger the Sanatan Dharma will become,” he said. He also criticised AAP’s alliance with the Congress, calling it a “pact between the demons of corruption”.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed gatherings in support of BJP candidates Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Talking about major projects such as redevelopment of Pragati Maidan and the construction of Bharat Mandapam, Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined development in the past 10 years,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandolia, held a rally in Mangolpuri, which has been traditionally an AAP stronghold.

Sachdeva said, “Today, with the efforts of Rajkumar Chauhan, we have broken one of the strongholds of AAP in Delhi.”

BJP MP from Amaravati Navneet Rana campaigned for party candidates Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Harsh Malhotra. “In 2014, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Congress leaders were corrupt. But today, he joined hands with them for electoral gains,” she said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and BJP leader Madhavi Latha campaigned in support of Manoj Tiwari, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Northeast constituency. Singh addressed a gathering in Burari, emphasising the BJP’s commitment to national unity.

Singh praised the Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for removing Article 370 and building Ram Temple. He urged the electors to vote for the BJP.

