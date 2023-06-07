Car, mobikes gutted in G’gram fire incidents

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 6

A shop, a car and two bikes were gutted after fire broke out in a transformer and electric pole in Sector 39 and 40 area on Tuesday. A fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire but the vehicles were burnt to ashes.

The first incident was reported from Sector 39 on Tuesday morning in which fire broke out in a shop after a short circuit in the transformer installed in the market. The flames engulfed the shop completely. After getting information, a fire engine reached the spot and doused the fire.

The second incident was reported from Sector 40 where an electricity meter installed on an electric pole caught fire. Soon, fire spread to a car and two bikes parked nearby. A fire brigade was called but the bikes and car were burnt to ashes by the time the fire could be extinguished.

“There was no loss of life in both incidents,” said fire officer Narender Singh.