Delhi BJP holds Hanuman Chalisa recitations at over 9,000 booths

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, April 23
Lakhs of BJP workers and supporters came together to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ across 9,745 booths in Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
Delhi BJP in-charge Om Prakash Dhankar and chief Virendra Sachdeva attended recitation events at the Raj Nagar Part 2 and Connaught Place Hanuman temples, respectively.
Sachdeva said, “Lord Hanuman embodies values such as truth, determination and dedication. We hope for the prosperity and development of Delhi through the collective prayers organised today.”
Dhankar said, “The unwavering dedication of BJP workers mirrors Lord Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Rama.”
He said the government was committed to introducing innovation, technology and comprehensive welfare schemes as pivotal drivers of its ambitious vision for India’s future. He also expressed confidence in India’s trajectory towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
