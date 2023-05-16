Delhi Govt issues show-cause notice to Services Dept Secy

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, May 15

The Delhi Government on Monday has issued a show-cause notice to Services Department Secretary Ashish More for not complying with is transfer order.

More was transferred within hours after the SC gave Delhi Government control over the transfer and posting of officers in the state.

Govt withdraws work from officer The AAP government has called for withdrawing all work from Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y V V J Rajshekhar, who is probing the alleged corruption in the renovation of CM Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow. Delhi Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj cited complaints against Rajshekhar for allegedly running an extortion racket and demanding protection money

The officer has reportedly gone on leave from the day he was served the transfer order. The government has asked him to respond to the notice or face disciplinary action. The government reiterated that officers who don’t comply with the orders would face the action.

Services Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said various attempts to communicate with the officer through phone calls as well as WhatsApp messages did not bore any result and that he was “absconding” as he has not informed about being on a leave.

In the show-cause notice, the minister asked the officer why his unauthorised absence should not be treated as break in his services as he was absent from the office without taking leave and without informing the competent authority.

“Why in the performance appraisal report his “attitude to work” should not be recorded as “obstructive and dubious” and his “decision making ability” as “biased” & “disrespectful for law” and why “pen picture” should not reflect that Ashish Madhavrao More, Secretary (Services), has a mindset of disregarding the rules and obstructs others in discharging their responsibility. He is not fit for holding position where he may be required to maintain professional integrity,” reads the notice.