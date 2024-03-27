Delhi has become ‘police state’: AAP

New Delhi, March 26
Leaders and workers of the AAP continued their protests on Tuesday against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam.
The AAP organised a massive protest, with a call to gherao the Prime Minister’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. However, the Delhi Police, deploying adequate force, halted the workers from advancing at Patel Chowk metro station, detaining several leaders and workers in the process.
The party asserted that the actions of the Modi government are driven by fear of Kejriwal’s influence, pledging that no amount of force will suppress the people’s uprising in his support.
Punjab Education Minister and MLA Harjot Singh Bains, AAP MLA and LS candidate Somnath Bharti, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and MLA Rakhi Birla and several other party leaders were among those detained at Patel Chowk Metro station. They raised slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and ‘Kejriwal Zindabad’.
Meanwhile, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai expressed that there is widespread anger among the people of Delhi over the arrest, noting that even BJP workers are quietly acknowledging the injustice of the arrest. “There are disagreements and disputes between ruling and Opposition parties within the political arena, but by arresting the elected Chief Minister, the authoritarian government has sent a clear message that they do not value democracy,” he added.
Rai emphasised that when people questioned the arrest of Delhi’s CM at the PM’s residence, demanding answers regarding BJP’s involvement in alleged corruption, they were met with detainment.
Section 144 was imposed near Patel Chowk and areas surrounding the Prime Minister’s residence, with police officials announcing through loudspeakers for protesters to disperse.
“Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and now the CM have been arrested. This entire case is fabricated. Even after over two years, the ED could not prove any money trail,” Bains said.
Bharti, in a post on X, said he was detained by police along with Rakhi.
“It’s shocking to see that while the Delhi Police are arresting peacefully protesting AAP supporters, they are doing nothing to stop @BJP4India,” Bharti posted.
AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said peaceful protest was their legal right. “But PM Modi has imposed an emergency in the country. Due to this, leaders and workers of the AAP cannot even protest, she added.”
