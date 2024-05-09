Delhi High Court grants time to ED, CBI on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted further time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to file their replies to the bail pleas of former Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia.

AAP leader’s judicial custody extended A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till May 21 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia’s custody after he was produced before the court through video conferencing on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in connection with money laundering and corruption cases related to the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma scheduled the next hearing for May 13, after the ED requested an additional week to file its response.

The ED had stated that the investigating officer was in the process of filing another supplementary prosecution complaint in the case.

