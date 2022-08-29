 Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee delegation meets Pak High Commissioner, demands Special Grievance Cell for minorities in Pakistan : The Tribune India

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee delegation meets Pak High Commissioner, demands Special Grievance Cell for minorities in Pakistan

A Sikh girl was recently kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and made to do Nikah against her will

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee delegation meets Pak High Commissioner, demands Special Grievance Cell for minorities in Pakistan

A DSGMC delegation on Tuesday met the High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi. ANI Photo

ANI

New Delhi, August 29

A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday met the High Commissioner of Pakistan (Political Attache) Aizaz Khan in connection with the recent incident of kidnapping of a Sikh girl Bibi Dina Kaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The meeting took place at the High Commission of Pakistan, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee in a Memorandum “demanded the formation of a special grievance cell for minorities in Pakistan to provide them prompt justice as their voices go unheard and they have to run from pillar to post to seek justice.” This comes as a Sikh woman Dina Kaur was forcibly abducted and converted to Islam on the evening of August 20 in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

“With a very heavy heart, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee is writing this memorandum to draw the kind attention of the Government of Pakistan toward the repeated incidents of atrocities on minorities, kidnapping of Hindu and Sikh girls and their forceful conversion to Islam and Nikah in Pakistan,” the memorandum read.

Kaur was kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and was made to do Nikah against her will. The incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The Police did not register FIR on the complaint of the victim's family which led to a massive demonstration outside the police station. The incident shocked the Sikh community worldwide.

The memorandum highlighted, “when such incidents happen, it is generally noticed that local administration and police play a negative role and discriminate against Sikhs and try to hush up the matter.” Slamming the Pakistani government, it read, “On the one hand, the Government of Pakistan boasts that Pakistan is a democratic country and treats all its citizens equally but on the other hand, atrocities are committed against minorities and gross violation of human rights is a matter of grave concern.”

Considering the gravity of the situation, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee requested the Pakistan High Commission to convey the sentiments of the Sikh community to the Government of Pakistan and appeal to form a Special Grievance Cell consisting, of members of all minority communities for resolving the problems being confronted by the minorities particularly Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan.

In dismay over the outcome of the meeting, Harmeet Singh Kalka, DSGMC President, said, “We are not satisfied with the meeting. We are unhappy with the attitude of the diplomat, the way we were treated today. On the above sensitive matter, he said, the law will take its own course.” 

He asserted, “If our demands are not met, we will raise this issue in front of the International Forum of Human Rights.” BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa earlier met the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs JP Singh and requested him to summon the Pakistan High Commissioner with regard to the kidnapping of a Sikh woman teacher in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Dina Kaur, daughter of Gurucharan Singh, was reported to be abducted at gunpoint, raped and married to her abductor with the help of local administration and police.

“Sikh delegation met Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs JP Singh to share our concerns regarding human rights violations of Sikh/Hindu girls in Pakistan in light of the recent event of kidnapping, forceful conversion and Nikah of Dina Kaur in Pir Baba Town,” he said.

“We have urged the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to raise the issue of security of minorities in Pakistan at a global level. JP Singh has assured us of quick action in this regard,” the BJP leader added.

Many Sikh families are settled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan and they are mostly engaged in businesses. The minority community, including the Sikhs, Hindus and Christians from different parts of Pakistan have been facing persecution and their girls are regularly kidnapped, raped and married to their abductors.

Many families from Pakistan have already migrated to India and other countries to protect their daughters and other family members.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
J & K

Had presumed PM Modi to be a 'crude man', but he displayed humanity: Ghulam Nabi Azad

6
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

9
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

10
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Manish Sisodia terms BJP ‘bachha chor’ party, says can’t answer lies thrown by opposition

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road