Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan with special focus on 13 hotspots that are most vulnerable to seasonal pollution.

The 13 hotspots will have their own set of strategies for pollution control.

Free distribution of bio-decomposer on over 5,000 acres of basmati and non-basmati farmland is also part of the plan.

Announcing the anti-pollution strategy for the national capital, Kejriwal said strict monitoring of construction sites would take place with sites more than 500 sq.m to be registered on a web portal.

The plan will also include use of anti-dust machines and efforts will be made to reduce vehicular pollution.

The efforts are part of Delhi Government’s action to address winter pollution when the capital witnesses a dip in air quality.

“Due to the efforts of Delhi residents in recent years, there has been approximately a reduction of 30 per cent in pollution level,” Kejriwal told reporters while announcing the plan.

He said there would be a ban on open-waste burning.

“If pollution levels rise, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be implemented rigorously and collaborative efforts with neighbouring states will continue,” the CM said.

Kejriwal encouraged the efforts of the party, residents of Delhi and the Centre in tackling the menace of pollution.

He also stated that since 2014, the level of PM2.5 has decreased from 149 to 103 and PM10 has reduced from 324 in 2014 to 223.

Special teams will also be formed to monitor open-waste burning and industrial pollution. The Chief Minister has also established a green war room for round-the-clock monitoring. The war room will analyse daily actions of the agencies and plan accordingly for the next day.

He mentioned that the Green Delhi app launched three years ago has resolved 90 per cent of the complaints received.

Furthermore, real-time source appointment study is being conducted in collaboration with IIT Delhi and DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee).

Reiterating the cracker ban, Kejriwal said, “Like in previous years, this year as well, the production, storage, sale or purchase of firecrackers within Delhi will be completely banned.”

To increase the green cover in Delhi, more than one crore new saplings will be planted, out of which the Delhi Government will plant 52 lakh saplings. Additionally, an eco e-waste park is being established in Holambi Kalan.

The Delhi Government will run public awareness campaigns including ‘Run against Pollution’ and ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ to raise awareness about pollution.

On the topic of dialogue with the Centre and neighbouring states, Kejriwal said, “Pollution knows no boundaries. The air from Haryana comes to Delhi and Delhi’s air goes to Uttar Pradesh. Our effort is to work together with neighbouring states to reduce pollution.”

#Arvind Kejriwal #Environment #Pollution